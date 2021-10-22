UK Queen rests at Windsor Castle after hospital stay as Boris Johnson sends best wishes





Queen Elizabeth II was recovering at Windsor Castle on Friday after being admitted to hospital and ordered to rest. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his best wishes to the 95-year-old monarch. She will spend Friday resting and doing light chores after spending a night in hospital for what Buckingham Palace has called preliminary inquiries. The palace did not immediately disclose details of his hospital admission due to confidentiality concerns. She was admitted to King Edward VIIs private hospital in central London and was back at Windsor Castle on Thursday at lunchtime. The Queen has undergone testing after canceling a trip scheduled to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of Northern Ireland. She hates people who make a fuss about her in general, but particularly about health, said royal expert Robert Hardman. And I think there’s a concern with maintaining the dignity of the office, and I know that one of the reasons nothing was said about yesterday’s trip to the hospital was that they didn’t want to not suddenly huge banks of cameras and 24 hour news outside the hospital. Queen Elizabeth II greets Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at a reception for international business and investment leaders at Windsor Castle, London. All photos: PA The Queen was seen using a cane during a Westminster Abbey service marking the centenary of the Royal British Legion, an armed forces charity. In recent days, she has also visited Cardiff in Wales, hosted a major world investment summit at Windsor Castle with world leaders and spent a day watching horse races at Ascot. Next month she is due to attend the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. The Queen was at King Edward VII Hospital in central London. AFP The Queen’s royal doctors are taking a cautious approach. During the coronavirus pandemic, the Queen retreated to Windsor Castle for her safety, where she was joined by the locked-out Duke of Edinburgh. The oldest and oldest British monarch enjoyed robust health throughout his life. She is expected to celebrate her platinum jubilee, 70 years on the throne, next year. She was widowed this year when Prince Philip died at the age of 99 in April. She has reduced her workload in recent years, but still keeps a busy schedule of royal duties. Updated: October 22, 2021, 13:54

