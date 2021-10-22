Trump’s new social media company says users won’t be censored unless they respect the site





Former President Donald Trump has touted his new social media platform, Truth Social, as a safe haven for free speech and a counterweight to the big tech giants who have put more emphasis in recent years on the moderation of the content that users post on their sites.

But as the terms of use of the platform make clear, not all speech will be allowed. Specifically, users are prohibited from speaking ill of the platform itself or its management.

Announced on Wednesday, Truth Social will be part of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which also plans to launch a subscription video service for what it called “non-awakened” programming. The company said it plans to launch a beta launch next month with a nationwide rollout early next year.

Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said in an interview with Fox News on Wednesday that the new site would be “a platform for everyone to express their feelings.”

But as stated in the agreement that users must comply with when creating a profile, Truth Social states that users cannot “disparage, tarnish or harm, in our opinion, us and / or the site”. There are also clauses stating that users may not “harass, annoy, intimidate or threaten any of our employees or agents engaged to provide any part of the site to you” and that Truth Social reserves “the right to remove, retrieve or modify any part of the site. username you select if we determine, in our sole discretion, that such username is inappropriate, obscene or otherwise objectionable. “

On the Apple App Store, where Truth Social is available for pre-order, the platform is touted as encouraging “open, free and honest global conversation without discrimination against political ideology”, and states that the various points of political views are “welcome”.

Nicholas Weaver, a senior lecturer at the University of California at Berkeley, said NBC News moderation decisions would greatly influence the type of platform Truth Social becomes.

“If you don’t moderate yourself heavily you’ll end up with 8chan and a swamp of festering fever, and if you do, what’s the advantage over Twitter?” he said.

Banned from platforms such as Twitter and Facebook following the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, Trump has been looking for months to create his own platform to rebuild his social media presence. He also sued Facebook, Twitter and Google in an attempt to force them to reinstate him and some of his supporters.

Just hours after Wednesday’s announcement, Twitter users hacked into what they believed to be a beta of the social platform, creating fictitious accounts for Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. Pranksters also posted a photo of a pig defecating on the fake Trump page. This website, tmediatech.io, was taken offline shortly thereafter. It was not immediately clear whether this site was connected to Truth Social, and a representative for the social media platform did not respond to questions from NBC News.

“Letting it open was exactly asking for pork manure,” Weaver said.

On its App Store preview, the program looks virtually identical to Twitter. Posts on the site are called “Truths,” which look like tweets and can be reposted by other users, much like a retweet. The site’s code shows that it uses a mostly unmodified version of Mastodon, open source software that allows people to run a social platform created by themselves.

Trump’s foray into the world of social media comes as Tories have sought in recent years to launch their own social media and video platforms to counter in response to the moderation they face on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube . Patriots.win, Gab, Parler, and GETTR are just a few of the websites that have become a haven in some conservative circles.

The GETTR, led by former Trump spokesman Jason Miller, had sought to rally Trump to strengthen his position on the right.

“Kudos to President Trump for getting back into the social media fray! Now Facebook and Twitter will lose even more market share,” Miller said in a statement. “President Trump has always been a great deal maker, but we just couldn’t agree on a deal.”

Kevin Collier contributed.

