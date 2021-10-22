Chinese Foreign Ministry slams NBA star for calling Xi Jinping brutal dictator for cultural genocide in Tibet (VIDEO) RT Sport News

The NBA’s Chinese broadcast partner deleted coverage of the Boston Celtics after one of the team’s players brutally murdered Xi Jinping for “cultural genocide” in Tibet, with the Foreign Ministry accusing the star of chasing him. affecting.

In a message to the Chinese president and his “henchmen”, Turkish social justice warrior Enes Kanter called on his targets to “liberate Tibet” and called the leader a “brutal dictator”.

The 6-foot-10 center appeared in a t-shirt featuring the Dalai Lama – the greatest leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and a figure Kanter claimed people in China were at risk of arrest for publicly admiring – And stared straight into the camera as he delivered his damning assessment.

“Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” said Kanter, who plays for what one account says is the sixth most popular NBA team in the huge Chinese market.

And just like that, tonight’s Celtics game is completely removed from the mailing list of Tencents (the official Chinese NBA broadcast partner), making fans very confused at the moment. pic.twitter.com/92UTQITEjZ – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 20 October 2021

“They are not allowed to freely study and learn their language and culture. They are not allowed to freely access the information.

“The Tibetan people are not even allowed to freely practice their worship. For more than 70 years, monks, nuns, intellectuals, writers, poets, community leaders, athletes and many more have been detained, sent to political re-education courses, subjected to torture, to long interrogations and even to be executed, just for exercising the freedom you and I take for granted.

“I say, shame on the Chinese government. The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture.”

Influencers in China are calling on people not to share what Kanter posted and asking the Celtics to fire Kanter (I’m not sure how that would work if there is a contract). pic.twitter.com/Oq1myRXcaB – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 20 October 2021

A Chinese Celtics news account with over 600,000 subscribers on Weibo promises to never post anything from Celtics from now on. pic.twitter.com/m3pWrFQzf5 – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021

Kanter’s words led to Tencent, the NBA’s Chinese broadcast partner, who agreed to a $ 1.5 billion extension of their deal in 2019, quickly removing highlights and live broadcasts of Celtics games. . Some social media platforms, betting sites and search engines have also taken censorship measures.

“Tibet is part of China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin replied, accusing Kanter of “Weight hunt”.

“We welcome impartial friends to Tibet who advocate objectivity across the world.

Anger against Kanter is palpable on the Internet in China. Here is a user who says Kanter should be assassinated by Turkish President Erdogan ASAP. pic.twitter.com/BJAHMVN7ek – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021

“In the meantime, we never accept attacks and slanders on the development of Tibet.”

The Chinese government has been accused of a series of alleged abuses against figures and communities since it took control of Tibet decades ago, although it claims it is responsible for the peaceful liberation of the region.

Kanter is said to have recently met Tibetans in New York. “The cultural genocide in Tibet is so suffocating that more than 150 people have burned themselves to death, hoping that such a horrific act of sacrifice will raise awareness and draw attention to the ongoing abuses in Tibet,” he said. .

Looks like Tencent has removed ALL Celtics games this season (ending April 2022) from the live stream. Instead, fans will only see live updates with images and texts. Some Celtics fans are already asking for a refund (Tencent has a subscription). pic.twitter.com/BloBqmJ0vy – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021

“After learning all of this, I cannot remain silent. I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom.

“China’s communist ideology has only existed for about 100 years, but Buddhist civilization, ideology and philosophy have been around for thousands of years.

“Only the Tibetan people should decide the future of Tibet – 100%. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people and I hope and believe that Tibet will achieve its independence.

Interestingly, in his response to Kanters ‘posts, the Chinese spokesperson said Kanters’ remarks are not worth berating and went on to say how much development China has brought to Tibet. No criticism of the NBA or the Celtics. They only target Kanter. pic.twitter.com/oZYaVn7BqC – Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021

It is an image of #DictatorErdogan regime issuing my 10th arrest warrant against me in the past 4 years. The reason is that I defend human rights and political prisoners who are tortured and raped. @RTErdoganI don’t care if it’s 10 or 10 000 I don’t give up pic.twitter.com/dN06OwRluo -Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 19, 2021

The incident echoes a scandal involving Mesut Ozil in 2019, when Chinese public broadcaster CCTV withdrew a game between Arsenal, for which the midfielder was playing at the time, and Manchester City after criticizing the treatment given to Uyghur Muslims.

An NBA media blackout in China came the same year after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted his support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, leading to an NBA media blackout in China.

Kanter has previously criticized Turkish authoritarian leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wore shoes with a “Free Tibet” message during the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.





