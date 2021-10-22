Politics
Chinese Foreign Ministry slams NBA star for calling Xi Jinping brutal dictator for cultural genocide in Tibet (VIDEO) RT Sport News
The NBA’s Chinese broadcast partner deleted coverage of the Boston Celtics after one of the team’s players brutally murdered Xi Jinping for “cultural genocide” in Tibet, with the Foreign Ministry accusing the star of chasing him. affecting.
In a message to the Chinese president and his “henchmen”, Turkish social justice warrior Enes Kanter called on his targets to “liberate Tibet” and called the leader a “brutal dictator”.
The 6-foot-10 center appeared in a t-shirt featuring the Dalai Lama – the greatest leader of Tibetan Buddhism, and a figure Kanter claimed people in China were at risk of arrest for publicly admiring – And stared straight into the camera as he delivered his damning assessment.
“Under the brutal regime of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent,” said Kanter, who plays for what one account says is the sixth most popular NBA team in the huge Chinese market.
And just like that, tonight’s Celtics game is completely removed from the mailing list of Tencents (the official Chinese NBA broadcast partner), making fans very confused at the moment. pic.twitter.com/92UTQITEjZ
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 20 October 2021
“They are not allowed to freely study and learn their language and culture. They are not allowed to freely access the information.
“The Tibetan people are not even allowed to freely practice their worship. For more than 70 years, monks, nuns, intellectuals, writers, poets, community leaders, athletes and many more have been detained, sent to political re-education courses, subjected to torture, to long interrogations and even to be executed, just for exercising the freedom you and I take for granted.
“I say, shame on the Chinese government. The Chinese dictatorship is erasing Tibetan identity and culture.”
Influencers in China are calling on people not to share what Kanter posted and asking the Celtics to fire Kanter (I’m not sure how that would work if there is a contract). pic.twitter.com/Oq1myRXcaB
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 20 October 2021
A Chinese Celtics news account with over 600,000 subscribers on Weibo promises to never post anything from Celtics from now on. pic.twitter.com/m3pWrFQzf5
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021
Kanter’s words led to Tencent, the NBA’s Chinese broadcast partner, who agreed to a $ 1.5 billion extension of their deal in 2019, quickly removing highlights and live broadcasts of Celtics games. . Some social media platforms, betting sites and search engines have also taken censorship measures.
“Tibet is part of China”, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin replied, accusing Kanter of “Weight hunt”.
“We welcome impartial friends to Tibet who advocate objectivity across the world.
Anger against Kanter is palpable on the Internet in China. Here is a user who says Kanter should be assassinated by Turkish President Erdogan ASAP. pic.twitter.com/BJAHMVN7ek
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021
“In the meantime, we never accept attacks and slanders on the development of Tibet.”
The Chinese government has been accused of a series of alleged abuses against figures and communities since it took control of Tibet decades ago, although it claims it is responsible for the peaceful liberation of the region.
Kanter is said to have recently met Tibetans in New York. “The cultural genocide in Tibet is so suffocating that more than 150 people have burned themselves to death, hoping that such a horrific act of sacrifice will raise awareness and draw attention to the ongoing abuses in Tibet,” he said. .
Looks like Tencent has removed ALL Celtics games this season (ending April 2022) from the live stream. Instead, fans will only see live updates with images and texts. Some Celtics fans are already asking for a refund (Tencent has a subscription). pic.twitter.com/BloBqmJ0vy
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021
“After learning all of this, I cannot remain silent. I stand alongside my Tibetan brothers and sisters and support their calls for freedom.
“China’s communist ideology has only existed for about 100 years, but Buddhist civilization, ideology and philosophy have been around for thousands of years.
“Only the Tibetan people should decide the future of Tibet – 100%. Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people and I hope and believe that Tibet will achieve its independence.
Interestingly, in his response to Kanters ‘posts, the Chinese spokesperson said Kanters’ remarks are not worth berating and went on to say how much development China has brought to Tibet. No criticism of the NBA or the Celtics. They only target Kanter. pic.twitter.com/oZYaVn7BqC
– Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) 21 October 2021
It is an image of #DictatorErdogan regime issuing my 10th arrest warrant against me in the past 4 years. The reason is that I defend human rights and political prisoners who are tortured and raped. @RTErdoganI don’t care if it’s 10 or 10 000 I don’t give up pic.twitter.com/dN06OwRluo
-Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 19, 2021
The incident echoes a scandal involving Mesut Ozil in 2019, when Chinese public broadcaster CCTV withdrew a game between Arsenal, for which the midfielder was playing at the time, and Manchester City after criticizing the treatment given to Uyghur Muslims.
An NBA media blackout in China came the same year after a Houston Rockets executive tweeted his support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, leading to an NBA media blackout in China.
Kanter has previously criticized Turkish authoritarian leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wore shoes with a “Free Tibet” message during the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Also on rt.com
Winter Olympics chiefs accused of ignoring alleged genocide of Muslim group at center of political boycott feud between US and China
Sources
2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/538169-enes-kanter-tibet-video-china/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]