The Irish Times’ take on social media Donald Trumps: Truth and Lies





A new Pravda. There is a delicious irony, presumably inadvertently, on behalf of Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth, or Pravda in Russian. It was the old Communist Party newspaper, the daily alternative to Izvestia (News), which ordinary Russians used to joke: There is no truth in Pravda and no news in Izvestia. And there is no doubt that Trump’s oxymoronic vehicle will continue in the same vein of propaganda mingled with lies.

Trump, currently banned from Twitter for inflammatory and deceptive tweets, on Wednesday announced he had found investors for his own outlet to compete with Facebook and Twitter. The new company would be called Trump Media & Technology Group and over the next few months would create a new social network called Truth Social.

Pre-purchase of its application is already possible. Its goal, according to Trump’s statement, is to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and to fight the big tech companies in Silicon Valley.

Since he stepped down in January, Trump’s voice has been drastically choked by his lack of access to his prime megaphone, social media, though he continues to dominate Republican politics, including the choice of candidates by parties. Many believe he is laying the groundwork to run for president again. He filed a complaint this month asking Twitter to reinstate his account.

We live in a world where the Taliban have a strong Twitter presence, but your favorite U.S. president has been silenced, Trump said in his statement.

Yet in reality, platforms like Facebook and Twitter have started, however inadequately and slowly, to control and ban forms of hate speech from their production. Smaller, unregulated free speech platforms have sprung up, but so far have had relatively little traction.

If the truth takes flight, even if it largely preaches to converts, it will almost certainly serve to illustrate arguments against the use of self-regulation and the Wild West state policing that social media is.

