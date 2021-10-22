Concerns mount for Imran Khan as Pak remains under FATF graylist





New Delhi: Despite all its underhanded maneuvers, Pakistan remains on the FATF gray list. “The Pakistani government has two concurrent action plans, with a total of 34 action plan items.

He has now largely covered 30 of the points, ”said the President of the FATF. In this way, Pakistan will remain on the “gray list” of increased surveillance by the FATF’s global terrorist financing watchdog, its President Marcus Pleyer said Thursday.

Pakistan is combating this stigma by being graylisted by the Paris-based FATF for deficiencies in its anti-terrorist financing and money-laundering regimes since June 2018. Pleyer noted that “Pakistan has has made significant progress and has largely corrected 26 of 27 elements of the action plan to which it committed in June 2018. ”

He added, however, that the point on financial terrorism which concerned “the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of terrorist groups designated by the UN” remained to be dealt with.

In addition, three other countries are on the FATF list: Jordan, Mali and Turkey. They all agreed on an action plan with the FATF. In June of this year, Pakistan, seen by many as a failed state, was given three months to fulfill the remaining conditions by October.

Pakistan was put on the FATF’s “gray list” for failing to effectively implement the FATF global standards and for its lack of progress in the investigation and prosecution of senior leaders and commanders of designated terrorist groups. the UN.

