100 Crore Vaccine Doses Milestone PM Modi changes profile picture





India set a new record yesterday by vaccinating 100 crore doses against the coronavirus. Organizations such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations have expressed their appreciation. Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on Friday in which he spoke about crossing the 100 crore vaccine dose milestone. “Thank you and appreciation to everyone who helped us achieve this historic achievement,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. Prime Minister Modi began: “India has reached the difficult goal of vaccinating 100 crore of vaccines in 257 days. This is only possible thanks to the cooperation of all the inhabitants of the country. The 100 crore dose of vaccine is the start of a new record. We created a new story by a great record yesterday. As the world began to research vaccines, various questions arose as to how India, with its large population, was going to vaccinate everything. The 100 crore vaccine dose dossier answered all of the questions raised. When vaccines began to bear fruit, we avoided focusing on VIP. The government ensured that ordinary people were vaccinated. We have achieved this by offering everyone the free vaccination program. India’s immunization program is currently being compared globally. This gift is the victory of the perseverance and the hope of the new India. India holds a special place in the global pharmaceutical industry. India’s vaccination program is purely scientific. We have taken various measures to restore hope to the population during the Covid pandemic. CoWin’s website has made the vaccination program very accessible to the public. We have also implemented development plans for the country without being affected by the impact of the corona. We have implemented special projects in various fields including agriculture, tourism and industry. We have also developed an interest in purchasing simple human products under the Make in India program. The vaccine produced in our country has protected our people; Will provide security in the coming days. We who lived through the great tragedy during the covid era now have the strength. Everyone should learn to wear a mask like you wear shoes when you leave the house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed his Twitter profile picture to celebrate India’s achievement of more than 100 crore of COVID-19 vaccinations.

