What we know about Trump’s new TRUTH social media platformExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced plans to launch his own social networking platform called TRUTH Social, which is expected to begin its beta launch for “guests” next month. Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images .

rock legend Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

Banned from major social media platforms, former President Donald Trump has announced plans to form a state-owned company that will launch its own long-awaited social platform, claiming to create space to “oppose the tyranny of Big Tech.”

The press release announcing the platform, TRUTH Social, has a familiar Trumpian confidence, but the sustainability and many details of the company are unclear.

TRUTH Social is expected to have a beta launch in November with a wider rollout in 2022, the statement said. Interested users can register for the platform at truesocial.com, but questions have been raised regarding the site’s initial security.

The statement lists Trump as chairman of the Trump Media & Technology Group, which would be formed by joining Digital World Acquisition Corp., pending regulatory and shareholder approval. DWAC is a special-purpose acquisition company, which sells shares with the intention of buying private companies, and the statement says the company will invest $ 293 million in the Trump Project.

DWAC’s stock prices soared on Thursday after the announcement, according to CNBC. The Miami-based company was founded in December 2020.

Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, with companies citing a risk of further violence. Trump’s accounts have also been repeatedly reported for spreading false information about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump and others have claimed that major tech platforms are trying to silence conservative voices, although some, including commentator Ben Shapiro, have found huge popularity due to their social media presence.

In response to what he and his allies saw as Big Tech censorship, Trump first teased setting up his own social media company in March.

His former close advisor Jason Miller has since launched his own social platform called GETTR. In a statement Wednesday night, Miller said, “Trump has always been a great doer, but we just couldn’t come to an agreement on a deal.” Miller congratulated Trump on starting his business.

TRUTH Social claims it will be a place that “encourages open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology.” And yet, its terms of use prohibit users from using the platform to “denigrate, tarnish or harm, in our opinion, us and / or the Site”.

As NPR’s Domenico Montanaro reported in March when Trump first pitched the idea of ​​launching such a platform, the whole project is difficult to pull off. First, competing with the massive influence and reach of existing platforms is a big challenge that other conservative platforms have also failed to get much traction on. Additionally, Trump has had many failed businesses in the past and he faces his own branding issues as a result of his presidency and the January 6 violence, so the scope of who would participate in the platform would probably be limited.

Another open question is what role the site could play if Trump decides to run for president again in 2024 and whether he serves as a big enough megaphone when he no longer has the immediate influence he does. had on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/21/1048040544/what-we-know-so-far-about-trumps-planned-social-media-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos