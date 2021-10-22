Tencent to stop broadcasting Boston Celtics games after Enes Kanters’ criticism of Xi Jinping





Chinese broadcaster Tencent, which broadcasts NBA games in China, removed Boston Celtics games from its platform after basketball player Enes Kanter called President Xi Jinping a brutal dictator. In a video posted on Twitter, the Turkish national said on Thursday that Tibet belongs to its people. I am here to add my voice and talk about what is happening in Tibet, Kanter said. Under the brutal rule of the Chinese government, the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people are non-existent. China’s brutal dictator Xi Jinping, I have a message for you and your henchmen, Kanter said. I will say it over and over and over again, loud and clear. Hope you hear me: Free Tibet. Free Tibet. Free Tibet. Kanter, who plays at the Boston Celtics center, also wore shoes with Free Tibet and posted photos on Twitter. He wore the shoes during the tag team season opener against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. He did not play this game. After the game, the highlights were taken from Tencent, which owns the exclusive rights to stream NBA games in China. While it’s unclear when Celtics games will be available to stream, other NBA games have not been affected. Neither the NBA nor the Celtics have released an official comment so far. When asked about Kanters’ posts, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said: The player you mentioned was on the hunt for influence, trying to draw attention to Tibet-related issues. . His erroneous words are not worth refuting. The decision to pull the Boston Celtics is similar to the action taken against the Houston Rockets in 2019, when teams manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the protests in Hong Kong. Chinese state television CCTV and Tencent both managed to win NBA games. Although Tencent eventually rebroadcast the NBA games, CCTV has stopped broadcasting them except for two games in the 2020 NBA Finals. Tencent did not show the Philadelphia games last season, where Morey is working. now. Meanwhile, a statement released by the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional Executive Commission on China, criticized NBA players who have deals with Chinese sportswear manufacturers, reported SCMP. He also asked US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Troy Miller whether imports from companies that have publicly approved the use of cotton from China’s Xinjiang region have been stopped. China has been accused of committing mass atrocities and torture against Uyghur Muslims, the region’s largest ethnic minority. China also faced backlash for its treatment of Uyghurs from the international sports community during the Tokyo Olympics. Additional reports by agencies

