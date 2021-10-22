Boris Johnson refuses to pledge to wear a face mask in Parliament

Boris Johnson has refused to pledge to wear a face covering in Parliament despite a call from Health Secretary Sajid Javid for Tory MPs to mask themselves when in the House.

After Tory MPs were seen crammed onto the Commons benches, almost all with their faces bare, Mr Javid urged them to set an example for the public to avoid having to tighten Covid restrictions during the winter.

But speaking to reporters on a visit to a vaccination center in west London, Mr Johnson sidestepped whether he would now wear a mask in Parliament, in line with government guidelines.

“I think there are a lot of steps we need to take to continue to follow the guidelines,” he said.

“So common sense things, washing your hands, wearing a mask in confined spaces where you meet people you don’t normally meet.

“It makes sense.”

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons surrounded by Tory MPs without masks (House of Commons / PA)

Mr Johnson’s refusal to pledge to wear a mask himself came as scientists advised the government to warn that public figures failing to follow official guidelines could undermine public trust.

An article by the Spi-B group of behavioral scientists noted that a return to mandatory face coverings in public places in England was part of the government’s Plan B if the situation with the virus worsened during of winter.

“It would also create expectations for public figures serving as role models to demonstrate membership within the required parameters,” he noted.

“Confidence can be eroded by unclear and inconsistent messages (and) from government officials and role models who do not engage in behaviors that comply with guidelines. “

The newspaper said there was already “public confusion” over the effectiveness of masks and that a return to mandatory face coverings could lead to “lack of compliance and confrontations.”

“Some members of the public may resist the reintroduction of mandatory face covering and changing perceptions of risk may reinforce anti-authoritarian narratives or provoke public protests,” he said.

During his visit, Mr Johnson said he saw no need for a return to a full lockdown with shops and other premises closing over the winter, despite the fact that the Covid cases continue to ‘to augment.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid called on Tory MPs to lead by example and wear a mask (Toby Melville / PA)

“I have to tell you at the moment that we see absolutely nothing that indicates that it is on the cards at all,” he said.

The prime minister, however, acknowledged that they need to speed up the rollout of booster injections, amid warnings that a failure to do so could lead to an increase in infections.

“There is obviously evidence that the vaccines are starting to wane, and you get very, very good protection with the booster – a new study shows around 95% protection,” he said.

“So we’re seeing the numbers go up – yesterday I think we did 250,000 across the country. We want to see them increase even more.

“I thank everyone for coming, but we have to see a lot more.”

He confirmed that consideration was being given to reducing the minimum gap between the second dose of vaccine and the booster from six months to five months in order to speed up the pace.

“This is an important question. I think a lot of people are looking at this question, ”he said.