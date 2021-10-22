Anthony Scaramucci hopes Trump SPAC will continue to skyrocket so ex-president does not run in 2024





Hedge fund founder Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served in the Trump administration, told CNBC on Friday that he wanted PSPC linked to former President Donald Trump to succeed because it could prevent him from running for office. from 2024.

Scaramucci’s comments on “Squawk Box” came as shares in specialist acquisition firm Digital World Acquisition Corp., which is considering merging with the new Trump Media & Technology Group, soared again on Friday. Shortly after the Wall Street opened, the DWAC rose again, a day after stocks jumped more than 350% to close at $ 35.54 each when the tie-up was announced on Wednesday night.

“I want this thing to go up another 10 times. The more it goes, the less likely it is that Donald Trump will run for president in 2024, so I support this SPAC,” said Scaramucci, who founded hedge fund SkyBridge. Capital and served as White House communications director for just 10 days in July 2017.

Scaramucci said Trump was dangerous for American democracy.

“He was part of the insurgency,” he added, referring to the deadly assault on the US Capitol on January 6. “You know, I personally think he’s a national terrorist. Possible.”

Trump was kicked out of Twitter and Facebook the day after January 6, when thousands of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol as Congress sought to confirm the defeat of Trump’s Electoral College against current President Joe Biden . Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives for inciting a riot, although the Senate later acquitted him.

Before being banned from sites, Trump was a frequent poster on Twitter and Facebook, using his large following to fuel his political rise.

Trump, who still has influence over many Republican voters, has hinted that it is possible to run for president again in 2024. Some GOP members, like retired Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania , urged their party not to name Trump, who has repeatedly lied about the outcome of the 2020 election.

News of Trump Media & Technology Group’s planned merger with DWAC first surfaced on Wednesday evening. Trump also said he intends to launch his own social media network called “TRUTH Social”, suggesting that the platform “will stand against the tyranny of Big Tech.”

DWAC is what is called a blank check company, which raises capital through an IPO for the purpose of using these products to acquire a private business and bring it to the public market. Although PSPCs have been around for a while, they have grown in popularity over the past year. After a record start until 2021, the SPAC trend has lost its luster.

It’s not entirely clear what lies behind the explosive DWAC stock movement, but the action has become incredibly popular on Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum. The online bulletin board gained notoriety earlier this year when its members flocked to GameStop, AMC Entertainment, and other companies, establishing these titles as so-called memes actions.

Although he wanted its price to rise, Scaramucci said he had no plans to invest in DWAC at all.

“I’m not into media misinformation and trash propaganda so no I wouldn’t buy it. I try to stay away from these things,” said Scaramucci, who also encouraged all business of Wall Street who owned DWAC before it was linked to Trump to empty their holdings. Some have already done so.

Trump’s representatives did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment on Scaramucci’s comments.

Scaramucci started SkyBridge in 2005 and previously worked at Goldman Sachs, where he worked in the private wealth management group of the investment bank.

He worked on Trump’s presidential transition team in 2016, before leaving Wall Street to become White House communications director. He was removed from his post after just 10 days when The New Yorker published an article about an expletional rant Scaramucci delivered to a journalist at the magazine.

Scaramucci recently donated to Republicans, including in November to the campaigns of the former Senses. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of Georgia, according to Federal Election Commission records. Perdue and Loeffler lost in the second round to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, giving Democrats control of the Senate.

