Turkey added to FATF “gray list”, Pakistan will stay there

Image source: AP (FILE) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international organization that monitors and sets guidelines to protect against money laundering and terrorist financing, added Turkey, Jordan and Mali to its watch list on Thursday. . The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force gray list calls for increased monitoring of financial transactions in the three countries, which have agreed to work on the group’s recommendations. Getting on the list can scare off investors and creditors, hurting exports, production and consumption. It can also make global banks wary of doing business with a country. The FATF also announced a new strategy to fight corruption through shell companies or other anonymous entities. The group said the proposed rules would require countries to establish a registry list who actually owns a business that must be verified and updated within a month. “The proposals will address regulatory loopholes and weaknesses that have for too long allowed bogus companies to be used to cover up criminal activity or to hide wealth from tax authorities,” said FATF President Marcus Pleyer. The proposed rules follow the recent publication of the Pandora Papers by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. This report shed light on the financial transactions of the elite and the corrupt and how they have used offshore accounts and tax havens to protect billions of dollars in assets. The rules are expected to be adopted at a February meeting of the FATF, which is made up of 37 member countries, including the United States, and two regional groups, the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Commission. With Turkey, Jordan and Mali added to the watch list and Botswana and Mauritius being removed, 23 countries are considered to only partially comply with international rules against terrorist financing and money laundering. Registration is another blow for Turkey, which is already in the midst of an economic crisis. Its currency, the lira, plunged to a record low against the US dollar on Thursday after interest rates fell sharply. North Korea and Iran remain the only two countries on the FATF’s high-risk blacklist. This designation means that international financial transactions with these countries are closely monitored, making it expensive and complicated to do business with them. International creditors can also restrict loans to blacklisted countries. READ MORE: Pakistan will remain under ‘gray list’ until next FATF meeting in April 2022 Latest news from the world

