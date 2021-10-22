Narendra Modi Speech: From Vaccination Benchmark to Local Discourse, Five Highlights from the Prime Minister’s Speech





Experts and many domestic and foreign agencies are very positive about the Indian economy, Prime Minister Modi said. Against the backdrop of India breaking through the 100 crore vaccination mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed nations virtually. During his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said India’s immunization program is science-based, science-driven and science-based. Prime Minister Modi said the 100 crore Covid vaccine dose benchmark is not just statistics, but a new chapter in the country’s history. He also said that the CoWin platform has made life easier for health workers. The Prime Minister also reiterated his voice in favor of a local vision. Highlights: 1. When the biggest pandemic in 100 years arrived, questions were raised about India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? Where will India get the money from to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India receive the vaccine? Will the Indian people get vaccinated or not? Will India be able to immunize enough people to prevent the spread of the pandemic? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore dose of vaccine answers all the questions: PM Modi. 2. For us, democracy means ‘Sabka Saath’. Bringing everyone on board, the country launched the “One vaccine for one free vaccine” campaign. Poor-rich, village-city, far-near, the country has only one mantra that if the disease does not discriminate, then there can be no discrimination in the vaccine. We therefore made sure that the VIP culture does not dominate the vaccination campaign: PM Modi. 3. Experts and many domestic and foreign agencies are very positive about the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people. With record investments in start-ups, record start-ups, unicorns are being made: PM Modi. 4. I repeat to you, we should insist on buying every little thing, which is Made in India, which is made from the hard work of an Indian. And this will only be possible with the efforts of all. Just as Clean India is a public movement, the same way, buying things made in India, buying things made by Indians, being Vocal for Local, we have to put that into practice: PM Modi. Just as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a mass movement, we need to imbue ourselves with the practice of “Vocal for the Local” in our attitude. This Diwali, the achievement of 100 crore vaccine doses, came as a beacon of hope for local businesses and improved sales: PM arenarendramodi pic.twitter.com/5Z4NAdEL1r – GDP India (@PIB_India) 22 October 2021 5. The country knows how to set big goals and achieve them. But, for that, we have to be constantly careful. We must not be negligent. No matter how good the armor is, no matter how modern the armor is, even if the armor is a complete guarantee of protection, the weapons are not launched during battle. I ask that we celebrate our holidays with the greatest care: PM Modi. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax Using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the most losing and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/narendra-modis-address-from-vaccination-landmark-to-vocal-for-local-five-key-highlights-from-pms-speech/2354664/

