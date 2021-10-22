covid: Boris Johnson rules out another lockdown amid rising Covid infections





LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday insisted the rising daily figure of Covid-19 infections in the country, which topped 50,000 this week, was fully on target and ruled out the need for another national lockdown.

His comments came as it emerged that experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises the government, said it was time to reintroduce stricter Covid measures, such as asking people to work from home.

They also say that making face covering mandatory in certain places will help reduce the spread of Covid as well as other winter viruses, like the flu.

“We are constantly reviewing all measures, we will do whatever we need to do to protect the public,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in west London on Friday.

“But the numbers we’re seeing right now are very much in line with what we expected from the fall and winter plan. What we want people to do is come forward and get theirs. jabs, ”he said.

“We also want young people, we want children at school to receive their vaccines with confidence and there will be reservation systems that will open from tomorrow in addition to the vaccination program in schools. The message is that the reminders are fantastic, the levels of protection are really very high, ”he added.

On whether a full national lockdown was necessary, he noted: “I have to tell you at this point that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned at all.” The UK reached 52,009 Covid-19 infections and 115 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday.

“We always expected to see the numbers increase pretty much now – that’s what’s happening. And you also factor in the waning effectiveness of the first two jabs, so get your booster now,” said Johnson.

He confirmed that experts were investigating whether the time between a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and a third booster booster should be shortened from six months to five months.

The National Health Service (NHS) said Covid booster shots have now been delivered or booked to nearly nine out of 10 care homes as the NHS vaccination program accelerates ahead of winter.

NHS staff are working hard to vaccinate eligible groups ahead of winter, proving to them that just four weeks after launching the rollout of the reminders, we have already provided well over four million reminders to eligible people, said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy head of the NHS vaccination program.

The booster is not just a good to have, it will provide important additional protection as the winter season approaches. So if you’ve been invited or a family or friend has been invited, please come forward, she said.

According to NHS England, nearly 84 million vaccines have been delivered and nine in 10 adults have received their first dose of a dose of Covid-19. And, more than 4 million people have received the important complementary booster injection, currently offered to those over 50 after a six-month gap from their second dose.

As winter approaches, we are in a race between the virus and the vaccine, so I urge anyone eligible to reserve their booster vaccine, let’s come together now so that we can continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones. and our NHS. It is clear that vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do all we can to reduce the risks to vulnerable people in nursing homes, ”said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The NHS is also urging parents to reserve their children aged 12 to 15 for a single dose of vaccine after expanding the national reservation service to allow young people to attend vaccination centers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/uk/boris-johnson-rules-out-another-lockdown-amid-rising-covid-infections/articleshow/87211912.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos