Jokowi: RI’s sharia economy ranks 4th in the world and continues to grow





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said Indonesia’s Sharia economic sector continues to grow to rank fourth in the world in 2020. However, the public is urged not to be directly satisfied. The President said that Indonesia still needs synergistic efforts among all stakeholders so that sharia economy may grow even faster in the country with the world’s largest Muslim population. “And this is an important role that the Islamic Economic Community (MES) must play,” he said during the commemoration of National Santri Day 2021 and the launch of the new logo of the Islamic Economic Community (MES). ), State Palace, Jakarta, Friday October 22, 2021. President citing data The State of the World Islamic Economy Report, which mentions that Indonesia’s sharia economic sector was ranked fourth in the world in 2020, top 10 in the world in 2018, and ranked 15 in 2019. “And earlier, as the vice president said, in 2020 Indonesia’s Sharia economy is already ranked fourth in the world. It continues to rise and rise. But we cannot be satisfied,” he said. he declared. Jokowi stressed that Indonesia must become the center of gravity of the global sharia economy. This means that Indonesia must become a major player in the Islamic economy and halal industry world. “I have high hopes that the Islamic Economic Community becomes a bridge for all stakeholders in the sharia economy, that it builds a sharia financial ecosystem in Indonesia, that it helps an inclusive economy that empowers and be able to withstand various types of crises, ”he said. noted. Besides Jokowi, also present at the commemoration of National Santri Day and the launch of the new MES logo, namely Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin, SOE Minister Erick Thohir, Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Minister of State Secretary of State Pratikno, and MES officials and related officials. AMONG Read also: Ma’ruf Amin: RI has the opportunity to become the largest country for the economic sector of Sharia Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

