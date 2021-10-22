SPAC shares behind Trump Social Media Company jump 400%





Top line

The share price of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) that is considering merging with a media group linked to former President Donald Trump quintupled at times on Thursday, following the announcement on Wednesday evening that Trump was planning to launch a new social media company.

Then-President Donald Trump looks back at reporters after welcoming Mongolian President Battulga … [+] Khaltmaa at the White House on July 31, 2019 in Washington. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Shares of Digital World Acquisition SPAC were trading at $ 49.81 early Thursday afternoon, more than 400% higher than Wednesday’s price.

Its massive surge slowed to end the day, with a share price of $ 45.50 to end the day, which was still 357% higher than Wednesday’s close.

Trading was halted at five points on Thursday due to volatility, causing prices to spike with each resumption of trading.

The share price more than doubled over a period of less than two hours Thursday morning to early afternoon.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. was the most actively traded stock on Fidelity platforms Thursday, with buy orders outnumbering sell orders nearly three to one.

Key context

Digital World Acquisition plans to merge with the Trump Media and Technology Group to fund the launch of a new social media platform called “TRUTH Social”, which bills itself as a “rival to the liberal media consortium.” The merger will make the Trump Media and Technology Group a publicly traded company, according to a statement announcing the move, with Trump being the president. Trump, who was a constant presence on Twitter for most of his presidency, was banned from virtually all major social media platforms after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

What to watch out for

TRUTH Social is planning a beta launch for guests starting in November, before a full release in the first quarter of 2022. Trump Media and Technology Group has also announced plans to launch a video streaming service offering “non-awakened” programming.

Crucial quote

We live in a world where the Taliban has a big Twitter presence, but your favorite U.S. president has been silenced, Trump said on Wednesday. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon.

Further reading

