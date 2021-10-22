



Following the general elections held in Pakistan for 342 members of the National Assembly on July 25, 2018, the current Prime Minister, Imran Khan, won a total of 176 seats with 8 other allies who helped him form the government at the Center. . Although all opposition parties, including the PML (N), lodged a complaint of large-scale rigging, other agencies and the European Union Election Observation Mission in Pakistan called the general election situation legislative satisfactory.

In a post-election development, Imran Khan was sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18, 2018, becoming the 22nd Prime Minister in the country’s history and in addition to creating a full-fledged ministry, in a bureaucratic reshuffle major, he appointed Lieutenant-General Asim. Munir as Director General of Interservice Intelligence. In more than three years, Imran has widely experimented with his politics in the fields of economy and society, and in Pakistan’s relations with countries in the region, as well as the superpower, the United States, as well as Chinma , the biggest supporter of Islamabad in the current context.

Recently, he has gained fame due to his preferential and growing friendship with the People’s Republic of China and the simultaneous deterioration of agreements with the United States in more than one way and openly supporting the Taliban in seizing power in Afghanistan with the help of China and the silent consent of Russia, at the cost of its relations with Washington and other democratic nations in the region and around the globe as well.

Originally, Imran Khan was an international cricketer turned politician born October 5, 1952 to a Pashtun family in Lahore, graduated in 1975 from Keble College, Oxford and also remained Chancellor of the University of Bradford in the UK. United from 2005 to 2014. He started his career as a cricketer at the age of 18 in a tryout series against England and played the game until 1992 when he was team captain Pakistani women between 1982 and 1992 and under its captaincy, Pakistan also won Cricket. World Cup, nations first and so far only victory in the sphere.

After a career in cricket, Imran turned to politics and founded a political party named Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on April 25, 1996, began serving the party as chairman, won a sat in the National Assembly in 2002 and represented Mianwali. as leader of the opposition until 2007. Although his party, the PTI, boycotted the general elections held in 2008 after the end of Pervez Musharraf’s regime, in the general elections that followed in 2013, his party participated and became the second largest party by forming the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province with coalition partners at the time.

The issue of the US drone attacks was tied to the Taliban and Imran had died against these events. Aware of Pakistani cultural and religious norms, he criticized political and economic elites who he said had become westernized and disconnected from the country’s traditional heritage. On other sensitive issues such as forced conversions and the Jammu and Kashmir problem between India and Pakistan, he was then very clear on his views. He described the forced conversion of anyone, including Hindu girls in Pakistan, as un-Islamic and viewed the Jammu and Kashmir issue as humanitarian rather than territorial.

From the start of his career, Imran Khan was a popular figure and has always remained in the public eye as a cricketer, philanthropist and also as a believer in the ideas of the poet-philosopher Muhammad Iqbal and the writer-sociologist. Iranian Ali Shariati in his youth. and generally described as a nationalist and a populist. His first proclaimed political tendencies include: Islamic values ​​to which he devoted himself again in the 1990s; the liberal economy, with the promise to deregulate the economy and create a welfare state; reduce bureaucracy and the implementation of anti-corruption laws, to create and ensure a clean government; the establishment of an independent judiciary; the overhaul of the country’s police system and an anti-militant vision for a democratic Pakistan.

Now, after entering politics, he has enjoyed a religious revival, embracing Sufi mysticism by shedding his old image as a playboy at the national level and has remained a critic of the continuing corruption and economic inequality in Pakistan and has stood down. opposed the decision of the Pakistani government to cooperate with the United States in the militant struggle near the Pakistan-Afghan border. In this context, throughout his career, Imran Khan remained gentle and supportive of the Taliban active in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and firmly believed in negotiating with the Taliban.

Gradually, the socio-political and religious ideas of Imran Khan started to gain ground in the public domain of Pakistan and in a public opinion poll in 2012 he turned out to be the most popular political figure in the country. . His continuous efforts and the different types of movements he launched proved that he was a successful leader of Pakistan and as a result he won just under half of the total seats for which a general election was held. held in May 2013. In this election, although he failed to form a government, he was nominated by the people to fulfill the functions of an opposition party responsible in the country’s politics in the days to come. In the post-election phase, the Panama Papers leak on Sharif corruption and the 2017 Supreme Court verdict disqualifying Nawaz Sharif from holding public office, confirmed Imran Khan’s path to the throne of Pakistan and Made it easy, leading to his oath as the country’s 22nd prime minister on August 18, 2018.

