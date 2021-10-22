Celtics Games Stop Streaming in China After Enes Kanter Calls Xi Jinping “Brutal Dictator”





Pfizer Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90.7% Effective In Children 5-11 Years OldPfizer says its vaccine is 90.7% safe and effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11. 22 minutes ago

WBZ news update for October 22, 2021WBZ-TV’s Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather. 43 minutes ago

Noon WBZ forecast for October 22Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast. 58 minutes ago

More options for COVID vaccine booster injections after Moderna & J&J approvalAnna Meiler of WBZ-TV reports. 1 hour ago

Brockton high school student charged after Snapchat asks for ‘stay put’ commandThe photo showed a magazine clip in a student’s belt. 1 hour ago

Hopkinton High School is first in state to drop mask tenureWBZ-TV’s Lisa error reports. 1 hour ago

Luis Santiago charged with hit and run in Dorchester which seriously injured 11-year-old Francis NedwellBeth Germano reports from WBZ TV. 1 hour ago

Patriots 1st Down: Could Week 7 win against Jets and spark a playoff run?The Patriots are still chasing their first home win of the season, but will get the Jets at Gillette this weekend. Could a win over their divisional rival spark a small New England playoff run? Steve Burton & Mike Reiss Break It Down On Patriots 1st Down! 3 hours ago

The Urban Grape in Boston Wins Small Business of the Year AwardThe Urban Grape is the recipient of the Small Business Of The Year award from the Chamber of Commerce. 4 hours ago

Boston shares Halloween safety tips for cheatersBoston health officials share tips for a safe Halloween during the pandemic. 4 hours ago

Mid-morning WBZ forecast for October 22Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast. 5 hours ago

WBZ news update for October 22Weekend forecasts; Mandate Hopkinton HS Drops Mask; Childhood vaccination plan; Cases of COVID at school; Winter forecast 5 hours ago

To-do list: horror movies, haunted brewery tour, spa specialsReporting by Rachel Holt of WBZ TV. 7 hours ago

2,154 Massachusetts schools tested positive for COVID-19 last weekWBZ TV’s Breana Pitts reports. 7 hours ago

WBZ morning forecast for October 22Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast. 8 hours ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher updated the weather forecast. 14 hours ago

Brookline break and enter suspectA Boston man was arrested Thursday after being filmed breaking into someone’s backyard and then attempting to enter another neighbor’s house this week in Brookline. WBZ-TV’s Zinnia Maldonado reports. 14 hours ago

Hopkinton High School is first in state to drop mask tenureHopkinton High School became the first in the state to drop the COVID mask mandate. WBZ-TV’s Juli McDonald reports. 14 hours ago

Team Impact helps sign 2 new recruits to Boston College lacrosse teamTwin sisters Lucy and Sophie Stiles of Marblehead are the newest members of the Boston College women’s lacrosse team. 15 hours ago

School committee votes to end mask term at Hopkinton High SchoolHopkinton High School became the first in the state to drop the COVID mask mandate. 15 hours ago

Photos show spoiled meals served to Lynn Elementary studentsHundreds of Lynn’s parents have signed a petition demanding fresher, healthier school meals after photos show what appear to be spoiled meals being served to elementary school students. WBZ-TV’s Tiffany Chan reports. 15 hours ago

WBZ Evening News update for October 21, 2021Vaccines for young children could be in mass next week according to Governor Baker; Pedestrian killed in accident in Brockton; Charles Regatta’s chef returns for the first time since the pandemic; Weekend forecasts. 18 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast for October 21Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast. 19 hours ago

Gardeners at Herter Community Garden hope to keep the area intact despite DCR plans to relocate itWBZ-TV’s Lisa error reports. 19 hours ago

