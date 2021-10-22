Texas Governor Appoints Lawyer Who Represented Trump In 2020 Election Challenge As Secretary Of State





The new Texas Secretary of State is John Scott, a lawyer who briefly represented former President Donald Trump in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania.

Scott was appointed Thursday by Governor Greg Abbott (R); the two worked together when Abbott was state attorney general. The Secretary of State position must be confirmed by the State Senate, but as lawmakers will not sit in regular session until 2023, Scott will be able to sit ad interim.

Trump sent Abbott a letter last month urging him to review the 2020 Texas presidential election, where Trump won more than 5 percentage points by telling him he heard “Texans want an election audit!” ” Abbott has ordered a review of four of the state’s most populous counties, Dallas and Harris counties, which are reliably Democrats, and Tarrant and Collin, who are moving away from the GOP, The New York Times reports . There was no credible evidence of widespread voter fraud during elections.

Scott’s responsibilities include managing the examination and overseeing the Texas election. Based in Fort Worth, Scott signed in November to help represent the Trump campaign when it filed a complaint in Pennsylvania over the election results, but withdrew the day before a key hearing in the case. , which was subsequently rejected.

Democrats and voting rights organizations have both denounced Scott’s appointment. Stephanie Gomez, associate director in Texas for Common Cause, has slammed Abbott for picking someone to oversee the 2022 election who does not face confirmation hearings. Scott, she added, is “a totally inappropriate candidate.”

