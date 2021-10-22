Politics
President calls for WADA’s case to be investigated and the results to be openly announced to the public
Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI), Zainudin Amali revealed that he had held a restricted Cabinet meeting (Ratas) with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and General Chairman of the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI) at the State Palace, Friday (10/22) noon.
This meeting focused on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions against the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency (LADI) as they were found not to comply with doping treatment procedures in the country, resulting in the red and white flag impossible to fly at the time of the Thomas Cup Champion some time ago. .
Menpora Amali said President Jokowi is also monitoring and observing the progress of this matter. Thus, during this meeting, the Minister of Youth and Sports reports on the latest situation in the handling of the case and also reports on the efforts made by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to form a team of acceleration and investigation related to WADA sanctions against LADI.
“I report to the President, this team has two tasks, namely to expedite the accomplishment of LADI to what has been requested by WADA so that the complaint is not revoked and becomes a complaint. The second is to investigate on the reasons for what happened, “Menpora Amali said.
According to Menpora Amali, during this meeting, President Jokowi gave a number of instructions. First, the President asked to respond immediately to WADA’s request to LADI.
“This is his direct direction, as soon as possible (responding to WADA’s request) and Mr. Ketum LADI said it is now underway, we are trying to complete it as soon as possible”, Menpora Amali hoped.
In addition, President Jokowi said that as long as the business with WADA was not completed, it was possible to provide assistance to other parties, including the Japanese Anti-Doping Agency (JADA), which will oversee the ‘Indonesia, which is still shoal.
“I hope it can be done because Japan is committed to helping Indonesia resolve this issue immediately,” he said.
In addition, President Jokowi called for this doping case to be investigated so that the cause and the people involved are known.
“All the results of the investigation, its direction has been announced publicly. Nothing can be covered. It was the president who said, who is it, for example, if someone is involved, there is someone ‘one whose responsibility is passed on by the president, this needs to be announced,’ he said.
On this occasion, Menpora Amali said he had let it be known that he had formed the investigation team made up of 7 people. 2 people from the Indonesian NOC, 2 people from LADI representatives, 2 people from badminton as a competitive sport and 1 government person.
“I convey to the President who is like that and he is pleased that these steps are being speeded up. And for us, our priority is to ensure that LADI immediately fulfills what WADA requested to file a complaint. our concentration there, in parallel, we will investigate this, it cannot be repeated, “he said.
Menpora Amali pointed out that although the team was formed, the leading sector was LADI. The team and the government that are part of it are able to help LADI. Indeed, WADA only received direct communication with the Indonesian Anti-Doping Agency.
“The president understands and of course he’s monitoring what actions we take next every day we communicate. Let us hope that our sport will improve in the future and that we will respect all international rules ”, hopes Minister of Youth and Sports Amali. (ded)
Sources
2/ https://www.kemenpora.go.id/detail/1204/menpora-amali-presiden-minta-kasus-wada-diinvestigasi-dan-hasilnya-diumumkan-secara-terbuka-kepada-publik
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
