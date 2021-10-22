Trump Media will merge with this SPAC. The digital global stock has soared 380%.





Shares of Digital World Acquisition soared Thursday after the company announced a proposed merger with Trump Media & Technology Group, which plans to launch a social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump.

Trump Media’s new social network, called TRUTH Social, will be available in early November for select guests, with nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022, the company said in a statement. The social media site intends to compete with big tech companies such as Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR), the statement said.

TMTG was founded with a mission to give everyone a voice, Trump said in a statement. I’m excited to start sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and tackling Big Tech soon.

The merger with Digital World (ticker: DWACU, DWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, will allow Trump Media to go public pending shareholder approval. The company is valued at $ 875 million including debt, the company said.

I think the most important thing here is the hype, said Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management.

If I’m a big fan of Donald Trump, deprived of his business, I have no way of riding his tails, Tuttle said. Now yes.

Digital World stock closed 382% higher at $ 49.08. . Class A shares rose 356%.

PSPC deals have become popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings as investors seek ways to combat low interest rates. For investors like Tuttle, pre-merger SPACs have become a prudent investment with the option of a big payoff if the SPAC is successful in its merger. It has become a great alternative to bonds, he said.

The third quarter saw a weekly average of six SPACs released to the public, even as they underwent increased regulatory scrutiny.

PSPC currently holds $ 293 million in trust, which it will use to fund Trump Media’s initial growth plans, said Patrick Orlando, chief executive of Digital World.

Digital World was created to create value for public shareholders and we believe TMTG is one of the most promising business combination partners to achieve this goal, he said in a statement.

Trump was mostly banned from major social media earlier this year after the Jan.6 riots on Capitol Hill. In July, the former president filed a free speech complaint against Facebook, Alphabet s (GOOGL) Youtube and Twitter.

Trump Media also plans to launch a subscription-based video-on-demand service, called TMTG +, featuring non-awakened programming to compete with streaming services Netflix (NFLX) and Disney +, according to a slideshow on the company’s website. business. The company will also launch podcasts and a news service to compete with CNN and iHeart Media, according to the deck.

Reality TV producer Scott St. John, who has worked on shows such as Deal or No Deal and Americas Got Talent, will lead the new company.

[Trump] do something on social media and do it through a SPAC, whether you love the guy or hate the guy, that’s the total Trump, Tuttle said.

Write to Sabrina Escobar at [email protected]

