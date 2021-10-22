PM Imran to visit Saudi Arabia for MGI summit





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia from October 23 to 25 at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Prime Minister will attend the launching ceremony of the “Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit” to be held in Riyadh.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

The ministry said that at the MGI summit, Prime Minister Imran will share his perspective on the challenges developing countries face due to climate change. He will also highlight Pakistan’s experience in launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is held at the initiative of Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. Remember that the “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the prince in March 2021 and aim to protect nature and the planet.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share experiences and lessons learned from the Prime Minister’s ‘clean and green Pakistan’ and the Prime Minister’s ’10 billion tree tsunami’,” he added. communicated.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Prime Minister Imran will also have bilateral interaction with Saudi leaders, with particular emphasis on advancing economic and trade relations; create more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and the well-being of the Pakistani diaspora in the kingdom.

In addition, the two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, Imran will also participate in an event on promoting investment in Pakistan and interact with major investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the country.

The ministry statement maintained that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic brotherly relations, deeply rooted in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress and prosperity of both countries.

“The relationship is marked by frequent high-level visits, close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues, including within the Contact Group of the Organization of Islamic Countries on Jammu- and-Kashmir, “he added.

The Prime Minister’s visit will continue the positive momentum of cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

