President Xi Jinping Inspects Shengli Oil Field Carbon Emissions Reduction Technology Lab, Critical to Achieving Carbon Neutrality in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday inspected the Shengli oil field in Dongying, east China’s Shandong Province, a city born with an oil field.

But the city is undergoing huge changes amid China’s pursuit of carbon neutrality, with more and more green technology and developments in the way oil is mined, showing that technology is playing a role. most important in China’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Xi visited a research institute, founded in 1964, which has a shale oil research and development center and a carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) laboratory, an important carbon reduction technology. emissions crucial to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality, according to the Xinhua news agency. The news agency reported on Friday.

The R&D center performs a “CT” for shale that can identify where crude oil is hidden, and the application of CCUS technology in oil fields focuses on injecting captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into the oil fields. tanks, which can help pump oil.

Analysts said the visit will boost and accelerate the development of CCUS technology in China, which can be applied to the energy system. The CCUS will play an essential role in achieving carbon neutrality and achieving net zero.

CCUS technology is crucial to reducing carbon emissions and is essential to the goal of carbon neutrality, Wang Jun, director of Carbon Asset Management at the Sichuan Yongxiang Company, told the Global Times on Friday.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the discovery of an oil field in Dongying, which was later named Shengli Oilfield.

Xi said on Thursday that China, as a manufacturing power, needs to strengthen its energy self-sufficiency as part of efforts to develop the real economy.

Oil production is of great importance to the country, Xi noted.

The Shengli oil field is home to China’s first CCUS project to surpass the one million tonne level. Analysts said it was one of the largest CCUS projects in the world.

The Shengli Oilfield CCUS project, whose construction began in July by Sinopec, is expected to be commissioned in late 2021 and will become the largest demonstration base of the CCUS industrial chain in China, paving the way for the country to promote development. large-scale CCUS, according to Sinopec.

The project will capture CO2 from the Sinopec Qilu fertilizer plant in Zibo, Shandong and store the CO2 in the Shengli oil field, which is used to displace oil from a reservoir. The two factories are approximately 70 kilometers apart.

Such a project can help reduce CO2 emissions by 1 million tonnes per year, which is equivalent to planting 9 million trees and closing 600,000 passenger cars per year.

CCUS contributes to emission reductions in all regions under the sustainable development scenario. In absolute terms, China’s contribution is the largest, accounting for about a quarter of all CO2 captured cumulatively through 2070 globally, according to an IEA report.

The global CCUS market is expected to grow from $ 1.3 billion in 2020 to $ 1.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%, and will reach $ 2.97 billion in 2025, according to Research and Markets.

“But the investment in such technology is huge and unprofitable for most, unlike new power plants. Breakthroughs have yet to be made in CO2 hydraulics, and CCUS technology will only be widely used more widely. late in the carbon neutrality process, ”Wang said. noted.

The equipment used to capture and compress CO2 also consumes a lot of energy, but carbon emissions are reduced. For example, a power plant equipped with CCUS equipment consumes 10 to 40% more energy than one without it, Wang said, noting that power consumption is also one of the difficulties to promote widespread use of CCUS technology.

But Wang said the CCUS application at the Shengli oilfield could be a good example of carbon reduction benefit.

Analysts also said that the development of CCUS may stimulate the construction of other clean power plants in Shandong, as well as in the Yellow River basin, where clean power construction is less developed than in others. regions of China.

Sheng Honglei, associate director of CyberInsight New Energy Technology Company, told the Global Times on Friday Sheng Honglei, wind, hydro and tidal power, as well as other forms of power generation.

“The Yellow River basin is a suitable region for the distribution of new and clean energy. Gansu Province (northwest China) and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region (northern China) have enough wind to develop wind power, but less deployed with wind power plants, ”Sheng said.

Visiting the oil field is part of Xi’s tour of Shandong Province. Xi inspected the estuary of a river in the province on Wednesday.

Xi visited a wharf, an ecological monitoring center and a national-level nature reserve in the Yellow River Delta.

He also checked the river streams, the ecological environment of the wetlands of the river delta and learned about the ecological protection and high quality development of the Yellow River basin.