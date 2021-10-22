Three Presidential Instructions Regarding WADA’s Sanctions Against LADI

Sadness AMA, World Anti-Doping Agency, at Indonesia also overseen by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. The number one person in Indonesia also gave the Menpora three directions Zainudine Amali. Anything?

WADA’s sanctions actually came after Indonesia failed to pilot the Red and White in the 2020 Thomas Cup victory ceremony.

Jonatan Christie et al were only able to fly the PBSI flag because WADA banned the hoisting of red and white as a form of punishment received by Indonesia.

Aside from being without a red-white flag at regional, continental and world championships, the fact is that Indonesia is also at risk of not being able to host several international events. Although Indonesia is currently listed as the host of events such as Basketball and World Superbike 2021, as well as MotoGP 2022.

This happened due to Indonesia’s non-compliance, in this case LADI did not pass the Doping Planning Test (TDP).

This situation also seems to have caught the attention of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. To the extent, the former mayor of Solo also gave his instructions to Menpora Zainudin Amali.

“The president is monitoring and observing every development that occurs. And earlier after being briefed on the latest situation, I reported that the efforts we made were to form a team. The team has two tasks, namely accelerate the accomplishment of LADI to what was ordered AMA, so that compliance and investigations can take place, “Amali said at a press conference on Friday (10/22/2021).

“Mr. President gave us instructions. First, he asked us to respond immediately to what WADA asked of LADI. It was his direct instructions as soon as possible. Mr. Ketum LADI had delivered now in progress. and we are trying to get this work done in the shortest time possible. “

“Then he said that because at the moment we have not been able to end WADA, he asked for the help of other parties in this matter of JADA (Japan Anti-Doping) who will supervise us during the period of non-compliance. I hope this can be done because Japan is committed to helping Indonesia resolve this issue immediately, “said Minister of Youth and Sports Gorontalo.

“The second thing, the president’s directive, he said to investigate the reasons for this and all the results of the investigation, in his third directive to be publicly announced to the public. Nothing should be covered up,” he said. he added.

“We said who was involved and who was responsible. The president said it had to be announced,” he said.

In this regard, the President, as stated by the Minister of Youth and Sports, appreciates the step of forming a WADA Sanctions Resolution Team. The team consisted of seven people, two representatives from the Indonesian Olympic Committee, two from LADI, two representatives from badminton and weightlifting and a government representative.

“He was pleased that these measures are being further accelerated and we are making it a priority for LADI to respond immediately to what is requested. AMA. In order to comply, ”said the politician from Golkar.

Watch videos “Chairman of Commission X: Government should strengthen LADI“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(mcy / case)