Dow Jones Rises As Tesla Stock Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC soars 284%





The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points on Friday, as Intel (INTC) and Snap (SNAP) plunged profits. Former President Donald Trump linked to SPAC Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) climbed 284% in morning trading before being cut short. Tesla stock hit record highs on Friday morning.

Among the leaders in the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.4% on Friday, while Microsoft (MSFT) fell 0.2% in today’s stock market. American Express (AXP), Goldman Sachs (GS) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) were aiming for new buying points in the current rally.

Dow Jones Intel stock, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Snap reported earnings after the close on Thursday.

Tesla (TSLA) rose 0.8% on Friday morning after Thursday’s earnings-fueled advance. Stocks are reaching new heights.

Some of the top stocks to buy and watch, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Argo Blockchain (ARBK), Dutch Bros (BROS) and Olaplex (OLPX) are in or near new buying areas.

Microsoft, Olaplex and Tesla are stocks in the IBD ranking. AMD was featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone story. Argo Blockchain was featured in this week’s IPO Leaders column.

Dow Jones today

After the stock market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.1%. The high-tech Nasdaq composite lost 0.4% in morning trading.

Among exchange-traded funds, Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) fell 0.8% on Friday. The Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.2%. And the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) rose 0.1%.

Stock ETF strategy and how to invest

Stock exchange rally

The stock rally posted a strong performance on Thursday, as the S&P 500 hit an all-time high and marked its seventh consecutive gain. The Nasdaq easily recovered from Wednesday’s small loss and achieved its highest close since September 9.

Following the significant market strength over the past week, this is an important time to read The Big Picture.

On Thursday, The Big Picture commented, “Investors should be exposed to further breakouts in major growth stocks. But stay disciplined and make sure you cut losses quickly if the breakouts start to fade. Keep in mind that the third quarter earnings season is in full swing. Strong earnings can take major stocks to never-before-seen levels, so be on the lookout for breaking gaps. “

Five best Dow Jones stocks to watch right now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Amex, Goldman, JPMorgan

American Express finished below a buy point of 178.90 in a handle cup on Thursday, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith. Shares rose more than 3% on Friday.

Goldman Sachs was up 1.1% on Friday, as it is trading around 3% from a 420.86 buy point in a flat base. Meanwhile, JPMorgan is in the 5% buy zone after entering 163.93 in a handle cup and has rebounded off the 50 day moving average. The 5% buy zone peaks at 172.13. JPM stock rose 0.6% in morning trading.

American Express and Goldman Sachs both have strong relative strengths. A strong relative strength line at the start of a new uptrend indicates a potential market leader.

Dow Jones Benefits: Intel

Intel profits crushed Wall Street’s third-quarter profit target, but disappointed investors with its sales and outlook. Intel shares fell more than 10%.

The stock closed on Thursday near 20% of its 52-week high.

Stock market benefits: Chipotle, Snap

Chipotle beat third-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday, and the stock lost 1.5% in morning trading. CMG stocks have been stuck below their 50 day line for weeks.

Snap beat views on third-quarter earnings on Thursday night. But it didn’t make any sales and presented a below-expectations fourth-quarter revenue outlook due to various issues. Snap estimated fourth-quarter revenue to be between $ 1.16 billion and $ 1.2 billion. That’s below analysts’ estimate of $ 1.36 billion.

Snap, the parent of Snapchat, crashed about 20% at the start of the trade.

Stocks to buy and watch: AMD, Argo Blockchain, Dutch Bros, Olaplex

Advanced Micro Devices broke a buy point of 114.59 on a double bottom basis earlier this week and is still in the buy range. AMD stock jumped more than 1.5% at the opening.

According to IBD Stock Checkup, AMD enjoys a Perfect IBD Composite Rating of 99. The IBD Composite Rating identifies stocks with a mix of strong fundamental and technical characteristics.

Argo Blockchain stock is trying to break through its first buy point an entry of 19.43 in an IPO base according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis. The stock reduced its gains to 4% on Thursday and closed below the entry. Argo is part of IBD’s IPO Leaders screen. Shares were down nearly 2% on Friday.

Dutch Bros. closed Thursday again below a 62.10 buy point in an IPO basis after Tuesday’s breakout move. Stocks are about 2% below the buy point after two consecutive days of losses. Dutch Bros. shares rose 3% on Friday morning.

IBD Leaderboard stock Olaplex erased a base IPO entry at 27.84 on Thursday, rising 7.8% to close in the 5% buy zone. The buy zone peaks at 29.23. According to the ranking analysis, it also cleared an aggressive trendline entry near 27. Stocks were down nearly 1% on Friday.

Join the IBD experts as they analyze the major stocks in the new uptrend in the stock market on IBD Live

Donald Trump SPAC takes off

Digital World Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, merging with Trump Media & Technology Group soared 284% early Friday morning to 175 before being halted due to a circuit breaker, on the way to shutdown. add to Thursday’s 356% rise after former President Trump announced plans to start a social media company.

The company plans to launch a social media site called Truth Social. There will also be a subscription video-on-demand service called TMTG +.

A PSPC, also known as a blank check company, is an alternative to a traditional initial public offering. These blank check companies have no assets beyond cash. They trade on the stock exchange and then merge with private companies, making those companies public.

Tesla shares reach new heights

Tesla stock rose 1.4% on Friday, seeking to add to Thursday’s bullish 3.3% gain. TSLA stocks remain comfortably above a buy point of 764.55 in a cup with handle, as well as earlier entries at 700.10 and 730.

The stock hit new highs on Friday morning, peaking at 907.88. On January 25, Tesla stock hit a previous record high of 900.40, after climbing 93% from a buy point of 466 in a mug with handle model.

Dow Jones Executives: Apple, Microsoft

Among the main Dow Jones stocks, Apple rose 0.4% on Friday, in the right direction to extend a six-day winning streak. A new cup base is forming with a buy point of 157.36, according to graphical analysis from IBD MarketSmith.

Software giant Microsoft lost 0.2% on Friday as the stock remained in the buy range above its last buy point. The flat base had a buy point of 305.94 and the 5% buy area caps at 321.24.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen for more on growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

