Pound falters as Turkey once again tests investors

Another week, another shock for the Turkish lira. The currency plunged to a new all-time low after Turkey’s central bank cut its key interest rate on Thursday by 2 percentage points.

By making this cut, the central bank has shown that it is the only major monetary policy maker in the world not to raise rates or think about doing so, but to cut them.

We have already been there several times: faced with a choice between Orthodox and non-Orthodox, the Turkish authorities are redoubling their efforts on the latter. Thursday’s cut was at least twice what was expected in financial markets. But this week was not just the same. Recent events suggest that change may be on the way. The question for investors is how long will it take?

A sign of movement appeared in a report by Tusiad, Turkey’s largest and most powerful business association, calling for “central bank independence and prudent monetary and fiscal policy” as the basis for a sustainable prosperity. This followed a criticism made days earlier by Omer Koc, chairman of one of Turkey’s largest business groups, of the country’s “exhausting” inflation.

Both can be seen as veiled but pointed attacks on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his political beliefs that high interest rates cause inflation rather than cure it, and the path to prosperity is through consumption. fueled by credit.

Such comments, in fact, are not particularly new. Business leaders have quietly made similar remarks in the past. But now, analysts say, the momentum is against the government and the opposition is setting the news agenda.

“We have the impression that the opposition is becoming confident that it can really win, and that the [ruling] The AKP is increasingly desperate that they see Erdogan as fallible, ”said Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.

An illustration of such an opposition agenda came on Thursday. Hours before the rate cut, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the largest opposition party, the CHP, urged the central bank not to “take orders” on monetary policy – a reference to the widely held assumption that it is Erdogan and not the governor of the central bank. , which sets interest rates.

It was the last such intervention among many. Last Friday, during a rare visit to the central bank, Kilicdaroglu reportedly warned the governor that he had a legal obligation to maintain the independence of the central bank. He then issued a similar public warning to officials that they would be held responsible for carrying out “illegal orders” after a change of government.

Such threats are backed up by opinion polls showing that opposition parties are gaining the edge over Erdogan’s AKP and his allies. The once hugely popular president, who did so much to boost Turkey’s economy after taking office two decades ago, is at risk of falling victim to inflation that he has failed to cure at all. Its damage is keenly felt by voters, analysts said.

But investors shouldn’t assume that Erdogan will be leaving the scene anytime soon. No election is scheduled until 2023. Some analysts argue that the president will use the central bank’s already insufficient foreign exchange reserves to generate another credit-fueled rebound for the economy and call for a vote in the first quarter of the year. next year, before things get hopelessly worse.

But most expect Erdogan to resist, in the hopes that Covid-19 will recede and that next year’s tourist season will save both the economy and his electoral prospects.

Just over a month ago, the Financial Times reported that investors were tiptoeing back to Turkey after fleeing instability at the start of the year. It turned out to be a bad bet. In just a few weeks, global conditions have changed dramatically. The US Federal Reserve, which previously contented itself with “looking through” rising inflation, is preparing to raise interest rates. Global growth is slowing, driven by the crisis in the Chinese real estate sector. Energy prices have skyrocketed – bad news especially for Turkey, which imports a lot of its energy.

It’s a dangerous mix, says Ray Jian, portfolio manager at Amundi, Europe’s largest fund manager. “There is a high oil price, an accommodating central bank when everyone is quite hawkish, and increasingly stringent global financial conditions when Turkey is one of the emerging markets that depends most on external financing. “

Those who attempted to return to Turkey last month were drawn to a period of relative monetary stability and the prospect of high yields on local currency government bonds. But with the pound falling this week, that equation backfired. Any investor who plans to hang on to a change of government and a return to political orthodoxy will need long horizons and strong nerves.