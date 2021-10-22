Donald Trump Says Offloading Ships A “Very Simple Task” During Supply Chain Crisis





Former President Donald Trump blamed President Joe Biden for a continuing backlog of cargo ships and said unloading ships would be “a very simple task” at any other time.

Trump released a statement Thursday saying the Biden administration was trying to blame him for the crisis as large numbers of ships loaded with cargo idle off the coast of California waiting to be unloaded.

The cargo value of ships waiting to enter the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is estimated at $ 22 billion, according to freight and logistics information site FreightWaves, while a record of more than 100 ships were waiting for Tuesday.

Trump’s statement said: “It’s so funny to see the Biden administration trying to blame ‘Trump’ for the fact that there are thousands of ships that cannot be offloaded, at another time but now. a very simple task. “

“No, just like the border, just like the withdrawal from Afghanistan, just like inflation, and just like a lot of other things that have gone so badly for our country, it is the Biden administration that is in. mistake.

“They are only really good at two things, election rigging and disinformation!” the statement said.

Trump may be referring to a tweet from White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on October 13. Klain shared a New York Times article on the actions Biden was taking in the supply chain and wrote: “Like many other issues that we have inherited, we are grappling with the supply chain mess. “

President Biden would not rule out deploying the National Guard to help ease pressure on truckers across the country during a CNN town hall event with Anderson Cooper on Thursday. There is currently a shortage of truckers contributing to the port backlog.

“Are you actually talking about having National Guards and women driving trucks?” Cooper asked.

“The answer is yes, if we cannot move, increase the number of truckers, which is what we are doing,” replied the President.

However, following Biden’s remarks, a White House official told CNN that the administration is not currently considering deploying the National Guard for this purpose.

“Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is the responsibility of the governors and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard at the federal level,” the official said.

When the president was asked on Thursday about a National Guard deployment schedule, he said: “First of all, I want the ports up and running and the railways, head-lines and port trucks. be ready to move because I got Walmart and others to say that we were going to move things from the port to our warehouses. “

Biden has ordered the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to operate 24/7 to alleviate shipping issues, but the ports are not yet able to meet this requirement as importers fail do not have enough truck drivers to move goods around the clock.

Rail yards and warehouses are also experiencing labor shortages, which has made it difficult to unpack freight containers. The supply chain problems started when COVID-19 caused workplace closures, but have recently worsened as Americans start shopping for the holidays.

