Politics
President Jokowi signs PP for auction of confiscated items from KPK: National Legal
JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo issued Government Regulation (PP) number 105 of 2021 regarding the auction of confiscated items from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The regulations were promulgated on October 12, 2021, then signed by President Jokowi and promulgated by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly.
“Stipulate a government regulation concerning the auction of confiscated objects from the Commission for the eradication of corruption”, quoted from a copy received by MNC Portal, Friday 10/22/2021.
In the regulation, in article 2, the scope of the regulation on auctions of confiscated objects includes requests for approval or authorization, the determination of limit values, the preparation of auctions, the implementation auction and administration of auction results.
Read also :Jokowi: The Santri orientation no longer looks for work, but creates employment opportunities
In Article 3, the auction of confiscated items may be carried out at the stage of investigation, prosecution, or the case has been transferred to court. In Article 4, confiscated objects that can be auctioned must meet the criteria, inter alia, are quickly damaged, dangerous or the storage costs will be too high.
“In the event that the confiscated object referred to in paragraph 1 (perishable) is an object whose circulation / trade is prohibited or prohibited under laws and regulations, it is excluded from the auction.
Read also :President Jokowi: Happy Santri Day, congratulations for contributing to the progress of the nation
With regard to the request for approval or authorization referred to in Article 5, the auction of goods confiscated at the stage of the investigation or prosecution referred to in Article 3 will, as far as possible, be carried out with the agreement of the suspect or his agents.
Sources
2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2021/10/22/337/2490195/presiden-jokowi-teken-pp-lelang-benda-sitaan-kpk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]