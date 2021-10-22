President Jokowi signs PP for auction of confiscated items from KPK: National Legal

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo issued Government Regulation (PP) number 105 of 2021 regarding the auction of confiscated items from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). The regulations were promulgated on October 12, 2021, then signed by President Jokowi and promulgated by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna H Laoly.

“Stipulate a government regulation concerning the auction of confiscated objects from the Commission for the eradication of corruption”, quoted from a copy received by MNC Portal, Friday 10/22/2021.

In the regulation, in article 2, the scope of the regulation on auctions of confiscated objects includes requests for approval or authorization, the determination of limit values, the preparation of auctions, the implementation auction and administration of auction results.

In Article 3, the auction of confiscated items may be carried out at the stage of investigation, prosecution, or the case has been transferred to court. In Article 4, confiscated objects that can be auctioned must meet the criteria, inter alia, are quickly damaged, dangerous or the storage costs will be too high.

“In the event that the confiscated object referred to in paragraph 1 (perishable) is an object whose circulation / trade is prohibited or prohibited under laws and regulations, it is excluded from the auction.

With regard to the request for approval or authorization referred to in Article 5, the auction of goods confiscated at the stage of the investigation or prosecution referred to in Article 3 will, as far as possible, be carried out with the agreement of the suspect or his agents.