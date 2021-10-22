A journalist asks Imran Khan about the economy in a BBC article. PTI government considers prime minister’s wife as target





Screenshot of Imran Khan speaking at UNGA. | Photo credit: Twitter / @ VirkSh786

New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Asma Shirazi wrote a column for the BBC website this week, criticizing the Pakistani government’s mismanagement of the country’s economy. She did not even name Prime Minister Imran Khan and yet faced fury from the government and social media. Why?

Because she talked about goats, pigeons, puppets and needles.

Whether the black goats are beheaded or the blood of the pigeons is spilled, the puppets are hung or the needles are pricked, the economy is not going to recover as the demands of the economy demand change, Shirazi wrote. in his BBC Urdu column on Tuesday.

The Shirazis column was widely criticized by members of the political establishment over the next three days, the most important of which came from Prime Minister Khan’s special assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill.

In a 30-minute press conference Thursday, Gill lambasted Shirazi for the criticisms of the government made in his column.

According to Aaj.tv, Gill accused Shirazi of tarnishing the image of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra, questioned the credibility of the BBC for the publication of his column and hinted that the journalist had made these critics out of desperation because she hadn’t uncovered a single scandal. involving Prime Minister Khan since his election in 2018.

According to a report by Dawn, Gill alleged that Shirazi has close ties to Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz and said political criticism should have a limit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gill had expressed similar sentiments in a tweet against Shirazi.

Gills’ press conference proved controversial and drew a lot of criticism. An editorial from thenews.pk, for example, called it dangerous and containing direct attacks on Shirazi.

Pakistan Human Rights Commission tweeted: The HRCP is appalled by @SHABAZGIL’s insults against senior journalist @asmashirazi and her attempts to denigrate her professional and personal integrity. Such behavior reflects the government’s unfortunate antipathy towards critical reporting, which is the right of every journalist.

Shahbaz Gills’ vile press conference against @asmashirazi is a new low for this government. And given their already atrocious media freedom record, that says a lot, activist Reema Omer said in a tweet.

However, Gill has also received a lot of support and agreement from other people online as well as other politicians.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Marazi accused the BBC of being biased towards India and maintained the comments even after the International Federation of Journalists criticized her.

Pakistan’s official Twitter account Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) also hit back at the Shirazis column, uploading a video of her with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, calling her obedient to a Chor and a Absconder certified.

Several users re-shared the video in favor of the PTI and the political establishment.

# ___ @ asmashirazi # ___ # __ Is this the definition of journalism?

Asmas’s experience extends beyond the tenure of the ruling parties in government and she has often been targeted for her principled positions and voices. Over the past three years, however, we have observed that intimidation campaigns against critical journalists have intensified under the current government, Women in Journalism said.

