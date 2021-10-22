Imran Khan in rare confrontation with Pakistani army over appointment of new ISI chief | Latest India News





Pakistani New Delhi political circles were in turmoil on Friday after a further postponement of the official appointment of the next head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan was locked in an unprecedented confrontation with the powerful army, which released a statement to the media on October 6 appointing Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum as the next ISI chief, replacing outgoing Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed.

According to the convention, the Pakistani army transmits the names of three lieutenant generals to the prime minister, who chooses one as ISI director general. Although the official announcement of the choice is made by the Prime Minister, it is widely believed that the Chief of the Army indicates which of the three officers should be chosen for the post.

As part of a reshuffle announced by the military on October 6, Hameed was to be removed from the ISI to lead the Peshawar-based XI Corps. A stint in an operational command is needed to put Hameed in the running for army chief after the current chief, General Qamar Bajwa, ends his extended tenure in November 2022.

However, people familiar with the matter said Khan was dragging his feet to make an official announcement regarding the next ISI chief. Various theories have toured Pakistan in this regard. Some have said Khan believes Hameed should stay in his current post due to the role he has played in shaping developments in Afghanistan. After differences emerged among the Taliban over forming a configuration in Kabul, Hameed rushed to the Afghan capital to tinker with a configuration that put hard-line supporters and members of the Haqqani network in control.

Others argued that Khan’s wife, a pirni or spiritual guide, had suggested that now was not the time to make a change in the ISI. There were even reports that the Khans camp had made an unprecedented suggestion that Hameed should serve as both ISI leader and XI Corps commander.

Khan’s position worsened relations between the civilian government and the military. The people named above have said the military is expected to move forward with a planned major generals reshuffle by October 25.

The fact that Hameed accompanied Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on his first visit to Kabul since the Taliban took power in mid-August has added to speculation in political circles. Hameed has been seen publicly with Qureshi in meetings with key Taliban leaders.

Khan was expected to issue a notification on Anjum’s appointment on Friday as he met with the general on this point of view to probe him about the post of ISI chief. Bajwa and Khan also met to resolve the issue.

The imbroglio has also led to speculation about the future of the Khans government, which has depended on the military to support it since taking office in 2018.

