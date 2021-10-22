Politics
Kavala: My participation in the hearings, presenting a defense would not make sense
Osman Kavala responded to President and Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who recently targeted him over statements from 10 ambassadors who called for his immediate release in a written statement. joint.
Noting that he has been arrested for four years while the crimes with which he is accused are not based on any evidence, Osman Kavala reminded Erdoan that he had not been convicted.
Calling Erdoan’s remarks humiliating and defamatory, Kavala said his remarks are an affront to human dignity.
“These are messages that create the impression that I am guilty and directly affect justice,” Kavala said. Stating that “there was no possibility left for a fair trial in these circumstances”, he declared: “I think that my participation in the hearings would make no sense”.
Osman Kavala made the following statement via his lawyers:
“Remarks such as ‘Soros’s remains’ that President Erdoan made about me during his visit to Africa are extremely regrettable and they do not fit with the solemnity of the presidency.
“I have served on the board of directors, like other board members, of the Open Society Foundation, which was established and operated in accordance with the law with the aim of supporting society organizations. civil service in our country in a transparent manner.
“At no time was I president. I had neither the authority nor the status to represent the Open Society Foundation or George Soros.
“George Soros’ meetings during his visits to Turkey, which I attended with other members of the Board of Trustees, took place within the framework of the Foundation’s work and civil society activities.
“As far as I know, Mr. Erdoan had met George Soros before the creation of this foundation and until Soros’ last visit to Turkey in November 2015 for the last time, the dialogue between politicians of the Justice and Development Party and the presidential advisers and Soros had I did not participate in these meetings, I am not aware of their content.
“Even though the crimes with which I am charged are not based on any evidence, I was arrested for four years.
“The humiliating and blasphemous words of the President towards a person who has not been convicted and whose trial is underway constitute an attack on human dignity. These are messages that create the impression that I am guilty and directly affect justice.
“In these circumstances, as there is no possibility of a fair trial remaining, I think my participation in the hearings and the presentation of a defense would no longer make sense.
“As a citizen who defends the rule of law, I think it is not fair that I do an act that would legitimize this situation to which justice is subject.”
What happened?
October 18, 2021 marked the fourth anniversary of the arrest of businessman and rights activist Osman Kavala in Turkey.
On this occasion, the embassies of 10 countries issued a written declaration calling for his release, with specific reference to the judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning his case.
Shortly after this statement was shared with the public, some ministers and ruling politicians from the Justice and Development Party (AKP) denounced it. State agency Anadolu (AA) also reported that ambassadors from the 10 countries were summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for their statement calling for the release of Osman Kavala.
AKP chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan also criticized ambassadors from 10 countries, including the United States, Germany and France, who had called for the release of Osman Kavala.
“Why are these 10 ambassadors making this statement?” Those who defend this rest of [George] Soros is trying to get him released, “Erdoan said during his visit to Africa and briefly added:” I told our foreign minister that we cannot afford the luxury of hosting these people in our country. […] Is this your place to teach in Turkey? Who are you?”
“The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has made a decision. They want to condemn Turkey for this remnant of Soros,” Erdoan noted. “Are you freeing bandits, killers or terrorists in your country?
A brief summary of the arrest of Osman Kavala
October 17, 2017: Osman Kavala was arrested.
November 1, 2017: Kavala was arrested for “attempting to overthrow the government or to prevent it from exercising its functions” (Article 312 of the TCC) and “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order by force and violence” (Article 309 of the TCC ).
December 24, 2018: The investigation files under Articles 309 and 312 of the TCC have been separated.
February 19, 2019: The first indictment against Kavala was issued under Article 312 of the TCC 16 months after his arrest.
October 11, 2019: A release order has been issued in favor of Kavala on the charge under Section 309 of the TCC.
December 10, 2019: The ECtHR ruled that Kavala’s detention constituted a violation of human rights and that he should be released immediately.
February 18, 2020: A decision of acquittal was rendered during the trial under Article 312 of the TCC.
February 19, 2020: After the acquittal decision, Kavala was not released but was re-arrested on charges of Article 309 of the TCC.
March 9, 2020: Kavala was arrested under Article 328 of the TCC.
March 20, 2020: The second release order was issued in favor of Kavala under Article 309 of the TCC. However, his detention for espionage under Article 328 of the TCC continued.
September 3, 2020: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, which supervises the execution of the judgments of the ECtHR, has decided that the judgment of the ECtHR should be executed and that Kavala should be released immediately.
September 29, 2020: The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey has decided to examine Kavala’s petition regarding his illegal detention. However, he postponed the examination because the second indictment including the charges under Articles 309 and 328 (espionage) of the TCC was submitted to the court on the same day.
September 29, 2020: At the second meeting during which this issue was discussed, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided that an interim decision should be drawn up to be issued in the event that the judgment of the ECtHR is not not executed.
December 3, 2020: The Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe has issued a provisional decision that Kavala should be released immediately and that the Constitutional Court should examine the case in accordance with the judgment of the ECHR without further delay.
December 15, 2020: The Constitutional Court decided to examine the petition relating to the illegal detention and decided that the case should be submitted to the General Assembly of the Constitutional Court.
December 18, 2020: The 36th Assize Court ruled that the detention should continue. The second hearing has been set for February 5.
December 29, 2020: The Constitutional Court ruled with 8-7 votes that Kavala’s decision did not constitute a violation of law. The reasoned judgment included the strongly dissenting opinions of the judges who voted that detention was a violation of rights.
January 22, 2021: The Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal decision in the Gezi trial. It has decided that the file relating to this trial will be examined together with the files under Articles 309 and 328 of the TCC.
January 28, 2021: After the annulment of the acquittal decision, the 30th Assize Court issued a preliminary report and set the trial concerning the consolidated cases for May 21, 2021.
February 5, 2021: In the trial heard before the 36th Assize Court, the Court ruled that the Kavala trial should be merged with the Gezi trial, which will be heard again by the 30th Assize Court under Article 312 of the TCC , and that Kavala’s detention on counts of espionage under Article 328 of the TCC continues.
April 30, 2021: Following its review of the detention, the 30th Assize Court ruled that Kavala’s detention should continue.
May 12, 2021: At its weekly meeting on 12 May 2021, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe examined the Kavala case and expressed great concern that the Turkish authorities and courts have not taken the necessary measures to put an end to the continued detention of Kavala against the judgment of the ECtHR. The Committee urged member states to refer to the continued detention and immediate release of Kavala in their discussions with the Turkish authorities. He stressed that Kavala’s detention would be reviewed again by the 30th Assize Court on May 21, 2021, and urged the authorities to take all necessary measures to secure Kavala’s release.
(HA / SD)
