TRUTH: What is Donald Trump’s New Social Media Platform Really About?





On Wednesday, all eyes were on Donald Trump as he announced the launch of his social network after being banned in January from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Dubbed TRUTH Social, the new platform is touted as “America’s ‘big tent’ that fosters open, free and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology” on its homepage.

The former US president’s latest creation was launched after tech giants banned him following the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which he was accused of encouraging to use his platforms social media.

But what does this return to the social media landscape mean?

Truth Against the Tyranny of Tech Giants

With TRUTH Social, the former president wants to “oppose the tyranny of the tech giants,” who have “used their one-sided power to silence dissenting voices in America,” he said in a statement.

The platform will be owned by the new Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a structure that will also provide video-on-demand (VOD) service and “non-awakened” podcasts, the statement said.

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter while your favorite American president has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” continued Donald Trump.

Five people died during or shortly after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, during President Biden’s certification ceremony. Twitter then banned Donald Trump indefinitely because of the “risk of further incitement to violence”, cutting him off from his nearly 89 million followers.

Furious at no longer having access to his favorite megaphone, the former president promised to create a social network.

He briefly launched a blog in May, which was actually a tab on his website where his press releases were gathered, before shutting it down to mockery from observers who believed it was the promised social network, according to AFP.

Truth Social will be available as an invite-only beta from November 2021, ahead of a general launch in Q1 2022, the statement said, noting that the app is already available for pre-order on the App Store.

Nothing but the truth?

Unfounded idea that Democrats stole the presidency from Republicans in 2020 should be in the spotlight on the billionaire’s new platform

He is expected to attract many supporters, some of whom are convinced there was voter fraud in the 2020 US election. It is on this base of supporters that the former president is counting to launch a possible new campaign in 2024. , with a view to returning to the White House. To date, Donald Trump has only exposed his intentions, without ever confirming them.

But that is not the only goal of TRUTH. After having produced a summary of the business plan and having shared it openly, TMTG aims to offer videos on demand, and thus become a direct competitor of Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime.

UK news site The Guardian analyzed TMTG’s ambitions paying attention not only to graphic skills, but also to the lack of logic behind the slides.

“Their current approach to quantifying the potential audience for the media company appears to be more art than science,” wrote The Guardian.

“In one slide, they look at how many people are listening to podcasts and watching Netflix; from there, they extrapolate that TMTG can get “potentially hundreds of millions of users”.

As for the economic plan, TMTG will merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) in order to be listed, according to the press release.

DWAC is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (Spac), a non-commercial company whose goal is to raise funds by going public and then merge with a target company that wishes to be listed, in this case the new group of Donald Trump .

DWAC is listed on the Nasdaq index and, according to the press release, Donald Trump’s new group would be valued at $ 875 million (€ 752 million).

Just like Twitter and Mastodon, hiccups included

Barely introduced, already hijacked: a journalist from the American site The Daily Dot opened an account in Donald Trump’s name after the URL of the TRUTH registration form was shared on the Internet.

Social media and data breach specialist Mikael Thalen was able to create a profile using Donald Trump’s famous Twitter photo and the username @donaldtrump.

The site was quickly taken offline and the account with Donald Trump’s name removed.

He was not the only one in this matter, reported the French Huffington Post. Several conspiracy theorists and those close to Donald Trump suffered the same fate, with users quickly creating a fake account for them.

Among them, the son of former head of state Donald Jr. was given a fake account, posting offensive or vulgar images and messages before, once again, being deleted.

Another element noted by Twitter users was the stark resemblance to another social media platform, Mastodon.

When reading the Terms of Service, however, TRUTH Social does not follow any of its social media comrades. Users must agree not to “inconvenience” any of the employees and not to “disparage, tarnish or harm in any way, in our opinion, us and / or the site”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/10/22/truth-what-is-donald-trump-s-new-social-media-platform-really-about The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

