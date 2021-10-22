Jokowi flies to Italy at the end of October to accept the presidency of the G20





President Joko Widodo continues to prepare Indonesia for the G20 presidency next year. Jokowi is expected to attend the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, and accept the leadership of the group of the 20 largest economies in the world. Meanwhile, the handover of the G20 chairmanship took place at the G20 Leaders’ Summit on October 30 and 31, 2021. For the first time, Indonesia has assumed the chairmanship of the G20 since the establishment of the international forum. “The president will leave to accept the leadership of the G20 in Rome,” presidential spokesman Joko Widodo Fadjroel Rachman said at the State Palace on Friday 22/10. However, the time of departure from Jokowi will be determined by the Secretary of State of the Ministry. They will also determine who will accompany the President. Fadjroel said the handover of the presidency reflects Indonesia’s recognition at the international level. Under his leadership, Indonesia will demonstrate its ability to cope with the climate change crisis. “And Indonesia will offer a green economy,” he said. After Italy, Jokowi will travel to Glasgow, England, to attend the Conference of the Parties (COP) 26 or the Climate Summit. As we know, the 2022 G20 summit will be held on the island of Bali. Jokowi will also exhibit mangrove forests at the event as a pilot site for environmental rehabilitation. “It might also be one of the places we show G20 leaders next year,” Jokowi said in Badung, Bali on Friday (8/10). Meanwhile, at the 2022 G20 summit, the government will carry the broad theme of Recover Together, Recover Stronger with 5 main pillars namely promoting productivity, increasing resilience and stability, fostering environment and partnership, forging stronger collective global leadership and ensure sustainable and sustainable development. inclusive growth. In the last theme, this meeting will discuss the fight against climate change, environmentally friendly development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). In the domestic sphere, the government has also implemented various climate control policies, one of which is to set a target in 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In addition, Indonesia also established the Environment Fund Management Agency (BPDLH) to set 4.1 percent of the climate action budget in the state revenue and expenditure budget ( APBN).

