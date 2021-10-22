PSPC linked to Trump’s social media network increases for second day





Share price skyrockets after Wednesday’s announcement Share is widely discussed on social media platforms

Oct. 22 (Reuters) – Shares of the blank check acquisition company that plans to publicly list former US President Donald Trump’s new social media business shot up again on Friday as trading was interrupted several times due to volatility.

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC.O) stock last rose 138.5% to $ 108.52 after hitting a high of $ 175.

Specialty acquisition firm (SPAC) Digital World had climbed more than 300% on Thursday, giving it a market cap of nearly $ 1.5 billion on the news it would merge with Trump’s media firm to create a social media application called TRUTH Social. Read more

Its recent exchanges are reminiscent of the meme market frenzy earlier this year, when an army of retail investors coordinated on online forums to generate shares of GameStop Corp (GME.N), AMC Entertainment Holdings ( AMC.N) and other actions.

“It looks like a stock of memes. It looks like AMC and GameStop again,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-head of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Data from brokerage firm Fidelity showed Digital World was the most traded stock on its platform on Thursday. It was also the most talked about action on the trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform generally seen as a measure of retail investor interest. PSPC-related volumes of messages on Stocktwits increased by over 9,000%.

“No matter your policy, this stock is going to tear… I’ll start my pickup at a measly 100 stocks, then add to my position on the dips,” one Reddit user wrote.

Social media giants suspended Trump’s accounts after his supporters rioted on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6. In a press release announcing the deal, Trump said, “I am delighted to begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Technology soon.”

With nearly 500 million shares changing hands on Thursday, Digital World topped GameStop’s trading volume by 197 million at the height of the memes market frenzy in January.

The stock had already traded more than 77 million shares by noon Friday, topping the free float of 22.8 million shares, according to data from Refinitiv.

“There are a huge number of Trump supporters in the country who are just going to claim exposure to Donald Trump in any way they can,” said Eric Diton, managing director of investment advisory firm The Wealth Alliance.

Shares of at least one other company linked to the former president also saw staggering gains Phunware Inc (PHUN.O), a software company hired by Trump’s 2020 presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app, saw its stock price rise as much to 1.471% on Friday. It last traded around 616% at around $ 10.99.

Hedge funds that have invested in Digital World are expected to make five times their investment, according to regulatory documents, while Patrick Orlando, who backs PSPC, is expected to receive a $ 420 million windfall from the stock surge. Read more

But not all were buyers. Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein said he sold his firm Saba Capital Management’s stakes in Digital World Acquisition Corp.

“I knew that for Saba the right thing was to sell our entire stake in unrestricted shares, which we have now done,” Weinstein said in a statement. “Many investors are grappling with difficult questions about how to integrate their values ​​into their work. For us, it was not a blow,” the statement continued. Read more

Reporting by Medha Singh, Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

