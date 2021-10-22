Jamaat-e-Islami to protest against the failure of Imran Khan’s government to control inflation and unemployment in Pakistan





Pakistani Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Siraj-ul Haq on Thursday announced that he would lead a protest demonstration on October 31 against the failure of the Imran Khan government to control rising inflation and unemployment. Speaking at a press conference, Haq said Pakistan’s Khan-led Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to its credit, other than offering people inflation and unemployment and weighing down the country. massive debt, The Nation reported.

Haq announced that he would lead a protest demonstration of unemployed youth. The prime minister, he said, claimed to create 10 million jobs but made millions of them unemployed. The brain drain was at its peak as skilled people left the country without finding employment opportunities here, he regretted, holding the government responsible for the problem, The Nation reported. The PTI, he said, brought the economy to the brink of collapse due to flawed policies.

“I call on young people not to give up hope but to take a stand against injustice and to join the JI to transform Pakistan into an Islamic state of well-being.” The JI chief said the Khan-led government only eased the mafias for three years and they have made billions of rupees by creating sugar, flour, medicine and other crises. The mafias, he said, were working as members of the prime minister’s team, who took no action against them despite big claims.

He ruled out any possibility of fair investigations of those named in Pandora Papers. Rather, he said the prime minister’s investigative cell was created to facilitate those hiding their money in shell companies. He said those named in Panama and in the Pandora leaks were members of the three main political parties, The Nation reported. Haq said JI will fight the case of people in all forums, from the streets to parliament and the courts. He said the PTI turned out to be an agent of the status quo forces and disappointed the people. (ANI)

