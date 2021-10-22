Boris Johnson: lockdown is absolutely not planned for winter at this point





B oris Johnson has ended any suggestion that a full lockdown is currently scheduled for winter. Mr Johnson was quick to reassure everyone that there were no plans to have a full lockdown this winter with advice to stay home and store closings. He told reporters: I have to tell you for now that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned. READ MORE Earlier this week, Sajid Javid warned that daily cases could peak at 100,000 new infections per day. But the health secretary said the government has no plans yet to implement Plan B, which includes measures such as working from home and face masks. Mr Johnson celebrated the milestone crossing with encore jabs. He said: It’s essential that you pick up your booster shot when you offered it this winter. For now, Mr Johnson has said the measures are under constant review, but said the UK is in line with what is expected for the autumn and winter plan. He told reporters: We are constantly reviewing all measures. We are doing everything we need to do to protect the public, but the numbers seen right now are very much in line with what we expected from the fall / winter plan. What we want people to do is come forward and get their jabs. We also want young people, we want children in school to receive their jabs.

