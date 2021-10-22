Unprecedented developments likely as Xi considers extending reign









Tokyo [Japan], Oct. 22 (ANI): After the removal of term limits in 2018, President Xi Jinping is entering a third term and could rule China indefinitely.

Katsuji Nakazawa, writing in Nikkei Asia, warned that we should be prepared for unprecedented developments as Xi extends his rule through his goal of “common prosperity.”

In the space of a few days, two key developments took place in China, both directly linked to the candidacy of Xi Jinping, the country’s president and party secretary general, to become the leader for life.

The party’s Politburo decided on Monday to hold a key political meeting from November 8 to 11. The sixth plenary session of the 19th Party Central Committee will deliberate and pass a “key resolution on the main achievements and historic experience of the 100-year efforts,” the Politburo said.

If the current leader stays beyond next year’s Communist Party National Congress, then “common prosperity” should be the defining phrase of the time, Katsuji said.

The October 16 edition of the Qiushi Journal, the party’s publication, published a speech by Xi in August that highlighted this new political goal. In it, he pledged to ensure substantial progress towards correcting the country’s income inequality, resulting in equal access to basic public services by 2035. It was the first time that a timetable for common prosperity was proposed.

What is the signification ? Such a grandiose goal cannot be expected to be achieved by 2027, the end of Xi’s expected third term as party secretary general, the country’s most powerful post, Katsuji wrote.

Hence the buzz around a fourth term, from 2027 to 2032.

In addition, Xi is targeting large Chinese companies to achieve common prosperity goals. Over the past year, several mysterious incidents have taken place in China.

They include the postponement of Ant Group’s registration, pressure on ride-sharing giant Didi, a ban on private lessons for children of compulsory school age, strict limits on online video games for children and the debt crisis of major real estate developers China Evergrande Group, reported Nikkei Asia.

The leader’s goal being set in stone, common prosperity must be achieved at all costs. What if problems arise? These will be treated as necessary sacrifices.

This is just the beginning. Prepare for unprecedented developments as Xi extends his rule, Katsuji said. (ANI)

