Prime Minister Imran Khan orders swift action to ease inflation on visit to Lahore

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to step up efforts to relieve the population of inflation by ensuring that all relevant institutions are put into action.

The Prime Minister issued the directive during a meeting with CM Buzdar during his visit to Lahore.

The government is well aware of the suffering of ordinary citizens due to inflation, therefore, it will take care as much as possible to provide relief to the people, the prime minister said.

He said price control committees have been formed to control inflation. He also said the indiscriminate crackdown on grabbers and profiteers will continue in the province.

The prime minister called on Buzdar to complete all ongoing development work on time and ensure its quality.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the law is “equal for all”, adding that the government is making efforts to ensure the rule of law in the country.

During the meeting, Buzdar briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts of the government of Punjab to provide relief to the public.

He also briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the progress of ongoing development projects in Punjab, saying they are in full swing.

In addition, the Chief Minister briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on the steps taken to make local government bodies operational.

PM meets Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also met with the Prime Minister.

Sources told Geo News that during the meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sarwar said the European Union would decide in favor of Pakistan regarding the extension of GPS + status.

The governor informed the Prime Minister of his visit to Europe aimed at extending the SPG + status.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of the governor in this matter.

Sources said Sarwar informed Prime Minister Imran Khan that he had met 30 members of the European Parliament, including four vice-presidents, during his visit.

He told the prime minister that members of the European Parliament recognize Pakistan’s role in the region’s peace efforts.

According to the sources, the governor said Pakistan’s role in the Afghan peace process was “appreciated by all” in Europe.

MEPs pledged to support the extension of Pakistan’s GSP + status, the sources said.

They added that the administrative and political issues of the province were also discussed during the meeting between the prime minister and the governor.

