DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, Soars in GameStop Frenzy





Shares of a blank check company linked to Donald Trump’s new online network surged again on Friday, fueled by the enthusiasm of individual investors on social media.

The shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly doubled to $ 85 on Friday after hitting $ 175. Trading in the stock was intense resulting in a number of brief trading interruptions.

Shares rose from less than $ 10 to $ 45.50 on Thursday after the company announced a deal to combine with a new media company backed by Mr. Trump that plans to launch a Twitter-like platform called Truth Social. The price of share-linked warrants that give investors the right to buy more shares at specific prices in the future has also skyrocketed.

The ticker, DWAC, has been trending across several internet platforms over the past few days. Day traders on platforms like Reddit have posted photos of their rapid fortunes, inspiring others to join us, some analysts said. Some posts also indicated that individuals wanted to buy stocks to support Mr. Trump’s political movement.

This is the new hit stock, said Matthew Tuttle, whose firm Tuttle Tactical Management manages a few exchange-traded funds linked to specialist acquisition companies and the companies they go public. Even stocks are the ones that are becoming very popular among online traders for reasons other than their trading prospects, like GameStop Corp. and others have done so this year.

Also referred to as a blank check company, a PSPC such as Digital World is a shell company that raises funds and publicly registers with the goal of merging with a private company such as Mr. Trumps. The private company then replaced the PSPC on the stock exchange. SPAC mergers have become popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings and have allowed startups with few registrations to register.

The gains for Digital World are unprecedented even for PSPCs, which are known for wild swings in stock prices and exploded in popularity earlier this year alongside meme stocks.

Of the 115 or so PSPCs that have announced mergers but have yet to complete them, the Digital Worlds share price is by far the highest, according to data provider SPAC Research. The next best performing SPAC in a similar position is trading at around $ 14. Almost all PSPCs start trading at $ 10.

The stock surge is surpassing the earnings of companies that have been in PSPC deals and traded on the stock exchange for years. Altus Midstream Co. is the top-performing stock that went public via a blank check company in the SPAC Researchs database and is around $ 75. Another top performer is sports betting firm DraftKings Inc., trading at close to $ 50.

The current Digital World share price implies a valuation of Mr. Trumps’ media startup in billions of dollars, several times the advertised valuation of $ 875 million, a figure which is not strictly comparable as it includes the debt.

Private companies are flocking to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, to bypass the traditional IPO process and get a public listing. The WSJ explains why some critics say investing in these so-called blank check companies is not worth the risk. Illustration: Zo Soriano / WSJ

It’s a level of speculation that I once thought was unfathomable, said Julian Klymochko, who manages a PSPC-focused fund at Accelerate Financial Technologies.

Other PSPCs that have skyrocketed in the past then fell, hurting individual investors who have crammed together while company insiders are protected by special incentives.

The SPAC that went public with electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. hit nearly $ 60 amid merger rumors in February. After the deal was publicly announced, stocks fell about $ 25, where they are trading today.

Mobile games company Skillz Inc. surged above $ 40 at the start of the year after closing its PSPC deal, but has since fallen back to $ 10. Shares of space tourism firm Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and several other electric vehicle startups have also fallen in recent months.

The sharp declines in companies popular among individual investors have prompted regulators and lawmakers to carefully examine the structure of PSPC and determine whether it disproportionately benefits insiders and professional investors.

Hedge funds that are big buyers of PSPC when they go public for the first time often make outsized gains from moves like the Digital World SPAC. They buy shares at the listing price of $ 10 or below that level after the shares have started trading on the stock exchange. If stocks like Digital World go up after a trade announcement, they’re usually quick to sell for a profit.

Even if stocks fall or trade flat, they are protected by the right to withdraw $ 10 per share plus a tiny bit of interest before PSPC trades are closed.

These investor withdrawals have exploded in recent months, with shares of many SAVS slipping. Several companies that went public this way have struggled to meet the growth targets they set for themselves when they went public, which has sparked skepticism from some investors. Such business projections are not allowed in traditional IPOs.

The Digital World SPAC is led by Patrick Orlando, former derivatives trader at Deutsche Bank AG. One of the company’s teams under SPAC control, a roughly $ 7 billion deal with power transportation solutions company Giga Energy, was terminated in mid-September amid a falling stock prices for many PSPCs. The merger was announced in May.

Other SPACs also ended deals or cut valuations after investors looked at merger finances.

So far, Digital World SPAC has not released many concrete financial details about Mr. Trump’s new business. The Digital World SPAC has around $ 290 million that the social media company could use to fund its growth, although investors have the right to withdraw cash at $ 10 per share before the deal goes ahead. be concluded. The current share price makes these withdrawals much less likely, as investors would lose money by withdrawing their money.

Over the next few months, PSPC will be expected to release an S-4 regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission detailing the merger. The file will include the financial information and ownership structure of Mr. Trump’s new venture, Trump Media & Technology Group. Regulators will then review the documents, ahead of a formal shareholder vote on the transaction. At that time, Digital World SPAC investors could withdraw their money.

If the merger is approved, Trump Media & Technology Group will replace Digital World on the stock market and begin trading under that name.

