Highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s speech: Prime Minister urges Indians to buy indigenous products and support “Made in India”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday, a day after India hit a record milestone of one billion COVID-19 vaccines. Thanks to this, India also became the second country after China to take this step. In addition to highlighting the positive points of the vaccination campaign in India, the Prime Minister also mentioned the world of start-ups, the new unicorns coming to India, Made in India, Vocal for Local, the Central Vista and the PM Gati Shakti Plan. He recognized the role of start-ups and unicorns in creating new job opportunities for Indian youth, while adding that experts and agencies in India and abroad are optimistic about the Indian economy. . HERE ARE THE 10 HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PRIME MINISTER’S SPEECH TODAY: The Prime Minister stressed that experts and many agencies, both national and international, have a positive opinion of the Indian economy. Today, not only are record investments coming into Indian companies, but new employment opportunities are also being created for young people. With record investment in startups, record startups and unicorns are on the way, he said. In his recent speech, the Prime Minister urged all Indians to buy Made in India products. In addition, he also urged the citizens to turn Vocal for Local into a mass movement just like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The Prime Minister reinforced the Made in India discourse and said: Everywhere we see there is only optimism earlier, there was only chants about made in India, this country, but today hui, everyone is talking about Made in India. He said the government had introduced projects such as the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, Prime Minister Gati Shakti’s national master plan to boost India’s economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. While congratulating India on reaching the record one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Modi said: On October 21, India reached the target of one billion COVID-19 vaccines. This happened thanks to the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our fellow citizens for this achievement. The Prime Minister also noted that the vaccine doses of 100 crore are not only a number, but also a reflection of the country’s capacity. A new chapter in history is being created. Prime Minister Modi noted that achieving one billion COVID-19 vaccinations is the image of this new India, which knows how to set difficult goals and achieve them. He further pointed out that India’s vaccination program was born in the womb of science and developed on scientific basis. Today, many people compare India’s immunization program with other countries around the world. The speed with which India has crossed the 100 crore mark is also appreciated. However, one thing is often missed in this analysis, and that is where we started from, Prime Minister Modi said of the international appreciation for breaking the billion mark. He also supported the CoWIN platform and said it is a center of attraction in the world. Modi pointed out that the indigenous manufacturing platform not only made vaccination accessible to the common man, but also made the work of health workers easier. Prime Minister Modi urged people to adhere to COVID-19 security protocols and not become negligent due to the holiday season. It doesn’t matter how good the cover is, how modern the armor is. Even though armor is a complete guarantee of protection, weapons are not thrown during battle. I ask that we should celebrate our festivals with the utmost care, PM said.

