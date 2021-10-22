Two years of Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin, homework on unemployment tax problems remains





DRAWING. The administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin has been in place for two years.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. It has been two years since the administration of President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin. In this second period, the first 2 years of Jokowi must be spent with the conditions of the corona virus pandemic (Covid-19). The slowness of manipulation hit the Indonesian economy quite deeply. “There are many issues in terms of managing the pandemic from a health perspective and this ultimately has an impact on the economy,” Center of Reform in Economics (Core) executive director Mohammad Faisal said when he was contacted by Kontan.co.id, Friday (10/22). In 2021, Faisal said, the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will be better. This is both in terms of health management and in terms of budget allocation to overcome the crisis. Even so, there are challenges ahead that must be addressed by the government. Including addressing issues that arise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read also: Hipmi: ministers of the economic sector have good prospects Fasial said fiscal issues are a concern given that fiscal deficit easing is expected to return to normal in 2023. So by 2022 fiscal policy will be even tighter. “If taxes are tighter, there are fears that the economic recovery will put the brakes on, that is a concern,” said Faisal. Faisal said the economic recovery must continue. Another challenge that needs to be addressed properly concerns poverty reduction. The state of the Covid-19 pandemic has made reducing poverty even more difficult due to the growing number of poor people in Indonesia. In addition, employment issues are also a future concern. “It is difficult to create employment opportunities to absorb workers,” Faisal explained. The Covid-19 pandemic has also slowed job openings. In fact, Faisal said, in the future, the youth unemployment rate in Indonesia could increase as competition becomes tougher with older workers who have stopped working due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Faisal also reminded the government not to rush into fiscal policy. Mistakes in the formulation of fiscal policy can be a backlash to efforts to revive the economy. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kontan.co.id/news/dua-tahun-jokowi-maruf-amin-masih-ada-pr-masalah-fiskal-hingga-pengangguran

