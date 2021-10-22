Trump SPAC is doing crazy things, which is hilarious – TechCrunch





When news broke that former US President Donald Trump had designed a media and tech company and intended to go public through a blank check company, you would have been forgiven if you had immediately started working on yourself. ask how quickly you could sell the stock short.

Pick a reason: Right-wing social networks have largely collapsed; the company appeared to be seriously underfunded given the scope of its objectives and the wealth of its competitors; the fact that there was no product available to use, let alone historical revenue to model. There are other reasons to be skeptical, but these are my favorite.

And even! Shares of the PSPC in question, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have skyrocketed on the news. And he repeats the feat this morning:

Recall that DWAC is the ticker symbol for the class A share of Digital World Acquisition Corp, while DWACU is the same equity, but with a half warrant attached. These latter stocks are less upward, which is a bit odd.

Regardless, DWAC now has a market cap of around $ 4.7 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. This means that Digital World – aka Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) – is something akin to the latest unicorn to emerge from the media and tech world. Of course, it’s a public price, but because the company that is going to merge with Digital World is so nascent it is laughable: Fuck it, let’s call it a startup.

None of this makes sense. Even by the standards of 2021 and the PSPC era, this is all very dumb.

The one thing TMTG has that makes it more than hot air attached to thin fabrics market stats – we would like to thank the company’s presentation for reminding us that podcasts are growing in popularity, a truly mind-blowing insight – is Trump Name. Recall that TMTG intends to use PSPC money to finance its operations, not Trump’s money; he doesn’t even really have the financial backing of the man whose name is at the top of his company. You know, the supposed billionaire.

Maybe the fact that the company was so stupid should have made us a memestock, or stonk. Why? Because only the wackiest companies seem to make the cut. Is physical retail on the decline amid the growing digital delivery of gaming products? Let’s send GameStop to the moon. Nobody rents a car? Let’s stack in the Hertz stock. That sort of thing.

So almost, of course, DWAC goes vertical. Why not?! This rise in equities is both utterly hilarious and a grim accusation of effective market theory. Nothing makes a stonk better as a meme than it makes little or no sense as a business. Thus, TMTG increased by a kajillion percent, which makes sense precisely in the little sense it has.

Normally I was just going to go to bed at this point, but it turns out I have a lot of work to do, we’ll leave that here for now. Good luck to everyone who trades today.

