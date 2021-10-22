Elon Musk could meet Modi amid Tesla India Quartz India pricing and tax cuts talks

Tesla’s highly anticipated debut in India may hinge on a possible meeting between CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Tesla executives in India approached Modis’ office for such a meeting last month, the news agency said Reuters reported on October 20, to discuss the issue of higher import duties on electric vehicles (EVs).
In July, Musk tweeted about it.
Currently India imposes 100% import duty on fully imported cars on fully imported cars with cost, insurance and freight value over 29.7 lakh rupees ($ 40,000). Those that cost less than that attract a 60% import duty.
Tesla’s problem with import duties
In the new round of talks reportedly held behind closed doors in September, Tesla executives argued with government officials that it was not viable for the company to do business in India under of the current fee structure, which will make his car unaffordable.
The Modi government, on the other hand, has repeatedly refused any drawback. However, he suggested that this could be reconsidered if the American company made in india.
Echoing this view a day after the release of the Reuters report, government think tank Niti Aayog Tesla insured benefits if it manufactures cars in India.
Tesla’s beginnings in India
In January, Tesla recorded a India Unit in Bengaluru but has yet to sell cars in the country.
Last month, an unexpected Model 3 ride by a government transport official with a Tesla India executive raised hopes that a countdown has started. Talks about a Tesla Gigafactory in India are also circulating.
Tesla did not respond to Quartz’s query on this matter.
Our government wants Tesla’s forward-looking plans to give rebates on import duties. So I hope we see some action from Tesla soon, said Nikhil Chaudhary, student and co-founder of Tesla Club India.
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://qz.com/india/2077801/elon-musk-may-meet-modi-amid-tesla-india-price-and-tax-cut-talk/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos