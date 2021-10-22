Elon Musk could meet Modi amid Tesla India Quartz India pricing and tax cuts talks

Tesla’s highly anticipated debut in India may hinge on a possible meeting between CEO Elon Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tesla executives in India approached Modis’ office for such a meeting last month, the news agency said Reuters reported on October 20, to discuss the issue of higher import duties on electric vehicles (EVs).

In July, Musk tweeted about it.

Currently India imposes 100% import duty on fully imported cars on fully imported cars with cost, insurance and freight value over 29.7 lakh rupees ($ 40,000). Those that cost less than that attract a 60% import duty.

Tesla’s problem with import duties

In the new round of talks reportedly held behind closed doors in September, Tesla executives argued with government officials that it was not viable for the company to do business in India under of the current fee structure, which will make his car unaffordable.

The Modi government, on the other hand, has repeatedly refused any drawback. However, he suggested that this could be reconsidered if the American company made in india.

Echoing this view a day after the release of the Reuters report, government think tank Niti Aayog Tesla insured benefits if it manufactures cars in India.

Tesla’s beginnings in India

In January, Tesla recorded a India Unit in Bengaluru but has yet to sell cars in the country.

Last month, an unexpected Model 3 ride by a government transport official with a Tesla India executive raised hopes that a countdown has started. Talks about a Tesla Gigafactory in India are also circulating.

Tesla did not respond to Quartz’s query on this matter.

Our government wants Tesla’s forward-looking plans to give rebates on import duties. So I hope we see some action from Tesla soon, said Nikhil Chaudhary, student and co-founder of Tesla Club India.