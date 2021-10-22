DWAC, the Trump Social-Media SPAC, quadruple





Investors crowded into shares of the special-purpose acquisition company on Thursday, going public with former President Donald Trump’s new social media platform, sparking a buying spree reminiscent of the craze for the PSPC at the beginning of this year.

The shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp. more than quadrupled to $ 45.50 in the first trading session following the trade announcement. Trump Media & Technology Group announced Wednesday night that it will combine with PSPC and soon launch a new social network called Truth Social. The deal values ​​media company Trump at around $ 875 million, including debt.

The unveiling of the new company comes after Mr. Trump’s access to several social media platforms, including Twitter Inc. and Facebook Inc., was restricted following the January 6 attack on the State Capitol -United. He has had discussions with a number of different platforms throughout the year to find a new megaphone online. Mr. Trump had nearly 89 million Twitter followers.

Private companies are flocking to Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, to bypass the traditional IPO process and get a public listing. The WSJ explains why some critics say investing in these so-called blank check companies is not worth the risk. Illustration: Zo Soriano / WSJ

Digital World Acquisition and its ticker, DWAC, were all the rage on some social media platforms Thursday, with traders rushing to buy the shares.

These sharp increases in stock prices for companies going public with PSPCs were common at the start of this year, when these stocks were popular among day traders. Big wins have become less common in recent months, with many companies going public this way struggling to meet their growth goals.

Also known as a blank check company, a PSPC like Digital World Acquisition is a shell company that raises funds and trades on the stock exchange to merge with a private company like Mr. Trumps and make it public. The private company then replaced the SPAC on the stock market. SPAC mergers have become popular alternatives to traditional initial public offerings, especially for startups that can make business projections. These are not allowed in typical IPOs.

Yet many stocks that skyrocketed after the announcement or even the closing of deals have since tumbled, leaving individual investors with losses while many company insiders are protected by unique incentives.

Many other conservative social media sites have sprung up in recent years, including Parler, Gab and Gettr, a free speech-focused platform launched by former Trump adviser Jason Miller earlier. This year.

Some of them struggled to find a balance between their ambitions for freedom of expression and respecting the terms of use of their technology partners.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, built up a large following after the 2020 election, but was halted in the wake of the Jan.6 assault on the United States Capitol. Apple Inc. removed Parler from its app store, and cloud computing giant Amazon Web Services started it from its servers over concerns that Parler might not be able to effectively moderate threats of violence on its servers. its platform. Parler has since returned to the Apple App Store.

Gab, which was founded in 2016 with the explicit purpose of being a haven for free comments, was offline for more than a week in the fall of 2018 after a man opened fire on a Pittsburgh synagogue. shortly after posting anti-Semitic posts on Gab. The company was quickly abandoned by its web hosting company, domain registrar, and payment processors. Gab eventually found a new digital home and said at the time that he prohibited calling for acts of violence against others.

Gab said in a statement Thursday that he supports Mr. Trump’s new network and that users can still follow the former president on his reserved Gab account.

Parler did not respond to requests for comment.

