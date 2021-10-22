Imran Khan to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend launch ceremony for Middle East Green Initiative Summit





ANI | Updated: October 22, 2021 at 10:41 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 22 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia which will begin on October 23, according to local media. He will attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit to be held in the capital Riyadh, Dawn reported citing the Foreign Ministry on Friday. Imran Khan, who will pay a three-day visit to the country at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, be accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers like Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. facing developing countries due to the phenomenon of climate change. “An initiative of Crown Prince Salman, the MGI summit is the ‘first of its kind’ in the Middle East,” Dawn reported, citing the FO statement. on the prime minister’s program during his three-day visit, the newspaper reported citing the FO that with a focus on “advancing” economic and trade relations with Saudi Arabia, Imran Khan will hold meetings bilateral with Saudi leaders. The Pakistani delegation is also expected to attend an event to interact with key investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora, according to Dawn.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is in a hurry to recognize the Taliban regime in Afghanistan as a legitimate government and also suggests that the world community do so. Although the OIC has not taken a position, so far Riyadh has issued a statement that does not seek the Taliban to be inclusive or include women in their government. It is also a possible effort to overtake Riyadh rival Qatar, which has become the most important center of all diplomatic and political activity on the Afghan front for several months now. Earlier this year, Pakistan drew the wrath of Saudi Arabia after Islamabad called for a Pakistan-led coalition of Islamic countries to counter Israel. Riyadh’s suspicions of Pakistani motives are not unfounded. Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Muhammad Qureshi, criticized the kingdom for not taking up the Pakistani cause of Kashmir at OIC meetings. Riyadh and the OIC have remained neutral on Kashmir, seeing it as an internal affair of another sovereign nation, India. In what the Saudis see as an open revolt in the Islamic world, Islamabad has forged relations with countries like Turkey and Malaysia to create a parallel alliance of Islamic countries, Pentapostagma reported. In February last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan chose to denounce Saudi Arabia. during a visit to Malaysia where he had visited to gain the support of an alternative alliance. Making an indirect reference to Saudi Arabia, Khan lamented the lack of unity among the Muslim nations of Kashmir. He said, “We cannot even meet as a whole at the OIC meeting on Kashmir. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/middle-east/imran-khan-to-visit-saudi-to-attend-launching-ceremony-of-middle-east-green-initiative-summit20211022224133 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos