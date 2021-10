Enes Kanter continues to castigate Chinese government for treatment of Uyghurs

Celtics

“I am calling you in front of the whole world.” Enes Kanter joined the Celtics this offseason. Michael Reaves / Getty Images via Bloomberg Celtic center Enes Kanter, who has repeatedly advocated for Tibet’s independence, on Friday called Chinese Xi Jinping a “heartless dictator” and pleaded with him to “free” the Uyghur people. He continues to voice his opinion after Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent recently decided not to broadcast Celtics games in China in response to Kanter’s comments previously. Kanter, in a tweet Friday afternoon, said Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, tolerates “genocide” which includes “torture, rape, forced abortions and sterilizations, family separation, arbitrary detentions, concentration camps, political re-education, forced labor. “The Chinese government has taken drastic measures to suppress the Uyghur people simply because they embrace their own religion, their own culture, their own language, their history and their identity,” Kanter said. Uyghurs, a nomadic Turkish people from the Xinjiang region in northwest China, disagree with the atheist Chinese Communist Party. The US State Department has called the forced assimilation of Uyghurs genocide. Over a million Uyghurs have would have have been held in re-education camps for periods ranging from weeks to years, and China has drawn international condemnation in the process. Kanter said everyone must get the word out to call on the Chinese government to free the Uyghur people and remove them from the camps. “It is so disappointing that the governments and leaders of Muslim majority countries remain silent while my Muslim brothers and sisters are being killed, raped and tortured,” he said. Heartless dictator of China,

XI JINPING and the Chinese Communist Party. I am calling you in front of the whole world.

Close the SLAVE labor camps and free the OUIGHUR people! Stop GENOCIDE now!#FreeUyghurs pic.twitter.com/eEoiw5Uz2K -Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) 22 October 2021 He also encouraged his fellow Muslim athletes to speak out and join him and said it was imperative to do something rather than just sit still. Kanter, who wore “Free Tibet” sneakers when the Celtics faced the Knicks on Wednesday, categorically said Tibet belongs to the Tibetan people. Get the latest Boston sports news Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/sports/boston-celtics/2021/10/22/enes-kanter-chinese-government-uyghur-people/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos