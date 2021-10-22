PM Modi deceives the country on vaccinations: Congress

New Delhi: Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing him of misleading the country about vaccinations when only 21% of the country’s population was fully vaccinated.

The opposition party has asked the prime minister to publish a white paper on how his government intends to vaccinate all adults by the end of the year, a pledge he made earlier.

Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh also claimed that the prime minister, in his speech to the nation on Friday, did not address the inflation and terrorism issues facing the country.

He said that instead of offering his condolences to the 4.53 lakh families who lost their lives due to the coronavirus, the prime minister is celebrating.

“The prime minister should talk about the issues the nation is facing, but instead he celebrates ‘Mahotsava’. The prime minister has tackled the issues badly and shared flawed data while trying to mislead the country.” , he told reporters.

Vallabh also alleged that “the prime minister gave half-baked data because the half-truth is very dangerous.”

The congressman said that there are only two countries with more than 50 crore inhabitants and the claim that India is the first country to reach 100 crore of vaccinations is “false” because China had reached 216 crore in immunization doses in September.

He said China had doubly vaccinated 80% of its population while India had vaccinated only 20% of the population.

“We would like to ask the Prime Minister that it would have been good if he had shared when we are going to start the vaccinations for our in-school and in-school students. It would have been nice if the Prime Minister responded when his promise of the whole population would be met by December 31, 2021.

“Please share a white paper on how we are going to receive 106 crore of vaccine over the next 70 days to immunize our entire adult population,” Vallabh said.

He said that “we thought he would talk about inflation because from January 1 until today there is a rise in the (price of) diesel by 29 percent and gasoline by 27 percent.”

“Is there anyone on this earth besides the few friends of the Prime Minister whose income level has increased by 29% in the last nine months,” he asked.

“We expected you to speak to the matter when innocent people were killed in Jammu and Kashmir, including 32 people murdered in the past two weeks and nine soldiers made the supreme sacrifice to save our homeland. the Prime Minister does not have time for all these things.

“We expected the Prime Minister to offer his condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus. He has no time for them and instead he celebrates Mohatsavs,” Vallabh said. .

When 4.53 lakhs died from COVID-19, the government was busy celebrating Mohatsavs and the prime minister had words to offer to those who died, he also alleged.

“When the Prime Minister addresses the nation, people expect the Prime Minister to talk about something that is useful to them, that affects their lives like inflation and terrorism. We expected that you offered your condolences to the deceased families, but you didn’t, “he said.

A day after India passed the 100 crore dose milestone for the Covid vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the country’s immunization program was “born of science, driven by science and grounded on science ”, and asserted that he had been assured that there was no“ Culture VIP ”in the drive.

In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that there is confidence in the country today. From different layers of society to the economy, at all levels and everywhere, there is “optimism, optimism and optimism,” he said while stressing that people should not let their guard down over the holiday season and continue with Covid appropriate behavior like masks.

