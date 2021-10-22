Trump Media & Technology Group Gets Green Light From Investors As It Sues SPAC





Some investors aren’t waiting to see if former President Donald Trump’s plans for a media company to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney can actually come true – they’re all in it.

Trump said on Wednesday he was launching Trump Media & Technology Group as a rival to big tech companies that shut him out and denied him the megaphone that was essential to his national rise. The announcement came nine months after Trump was kicked from social media for his role in inciting the Jan.6 insurgency.

Pundits were divided over the strength of a competitor to Trump Media & Technology Group, but the stock market reacted exuberantly.

TMTG’s plan is to become a publicly traded company through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp., a type of company whose sole purpose is to acquire a private company and take it public. Digital World Acquisition shares quadrupled Thursday in what some might see as validation for Trump, although there is still some way to go before the merger is complete.

“Personally, I’m not a Trump supporter, but it could lead to a giant media presence,” said investor Ryan Joshua Keenan, who put $ 2,000 in the stock early Thursday morning and had already tripled the ‘money in the early afternoon. “It goes up ridiculously.”

Trump has been talking about launching his own social media site since he was kicked out of Twitter and Facebook. An earlier effort to start a blog on its existing website was scrapped after the page attracted dismal views.

“We live in a world where the Taliban are very present on Twitter, but your favorite US president has been silenced,” he said in a statement. “This is unacceptable.”

Conservative voices actually do well on traditional social media. Half of Facebook’s 10 top-performing link posts on Wednesday were from conservative media, commentators or politicians, according to a daily list compiled by a New York Times tech columnist and an Internet studies professor using the own data. from Facebook.

TMTG didn’t look down. In addition to the Truth Social app, which is expected to launch smoothly next month with a nationwide rollout early next year, the company has announced that it is planning a video-on-demand service dubbed TMTG + which will offer entertainment programming, news and podcasts.

A slide of a TMTG presentation on its website includes a chart of TMTG’s potential competitors, ranging from Facebook and Twitter to Netflix and Disney + to CNN. The same slide suggests that in the long run, TMTG will also become a powerhouse in cloud computing and payments, and suggests that it will take on Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Stripe.

TMTG is also taking a few hits on Trump’s previous favorite social network. The slides accompanying Truth Social’s pre-order list in the Apple App Store describe a social network that looks a lot like Twitter, right down to short messages and user IDs preceded by “@” signs.

The same graphics also feature a user named Jack’s Beard, who in one image rants when an employee pushes back on the order to remove a user and their posts, calling it “a little over the top.” The Jack’s Beard account uses the nickname @jack, which is the nickname of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on real Twitter; Dorsey’s long, shaggy beard also attracted attention during his congressional appearances on Zoom.

The Truth Social Terms of Service, on the other hand, prohibit users from annoying site employees and statements that “disparage, tarnish or harm, in our opinion, us and / or the site.” It was not immediately clear who the “we” refers to in this statement.

A Trump-branded social media portal would arrive in a crowded space dominated by big-tech-run portals like Facebook and Twitter. Still, everyday social media users tend to be on multiple platforms at once, so TMTG’s offering doesn’t necessarily have to peel users from other portals in order to thrive.

“This network will most likely succeed in targeting far-right users, the same one that left Facebook for ‘alternative’ social networks like Gab or Parler,” said Alexandra Cirone, assistant professor in government at Cornell University.

Trump’s offer for new media could also compete to attract viewers to conservative networks such as OANN, Newsmax and Fox News, she said.

With Apple and Google cracking down on apps that violate corporate content guidelines, Trump’s social media app “could also provide a new venue for fake news and extremism,” Cirone said.

Ali Mogharabi, senior equity analyst at Morningstar, who covers Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies, said Trump’s brand may initially give TMTG a head start over other new sites in social media taking on Facebook and other big players.

“Whether this is sustainable in the long term is very uncertain,” he said.

Mogharabi said next year’s midterm elections could be key to the success of the social media platform.

“Lots of Trump supporters would probably go there. Even more in 2024, if Trump actually decides to run for president. These types of future events might actually attract more users.”

For now, the deal is attracting stock traders. Shares of Digital World Acquisition climbed $ 35.34, or 357%, to $ 45.50 and changed hands more than 475 million times. This compares to the average trading volume of around 11 million shares for Twitter, which trades at around $ 65.

Miami-based Digital World Acquisition is a Specialty Acquisition Company, or SPAC. These publicly traded companies are designed to list the shares of a private company faster than a traditional initial public offering. In practice, this means that PSPC acquires a private business, then changes its name and other details to those of the acquired business.

“It has been many months since there has been a PSPC merger that has been so enthusiastically received,” said Jay Ritter, a professor at the University of Florida specializing in initial public offerings.

The SPACs pay for their acquisitions with cash from their own initial public offering. DWA’s September 8 IPO raised $ 287.5 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DWA said it has raised around $ 293 million in cash, which it will use to grow TMTG’s businesses. Among the company’s major shareholders are several institutional investors, including Lighthouse Investment Partners, DE Shaw & Co. and Radcliffe Capital Management, according to an SEC filing. DWA said more details of the deal will be disclosed in future documents.

Investor enthusiasm came even though the PSPC deal was unusual in several ways. Announcements of such transactions are usually accompanied by the actual merger agreement and an investor presentation full of numbers and data.

In this one, the merger agreement was not there. And TMTG’s “Company Snapshot” on its website contains few details about its structure and finances.

“I don’t know enough to say it’s unprecedented, but it’s weird. Since a lot of things that happen with Trump aren’t great with the details and formalities, it can’t be. – not surprisingly, but that’s not the norm in PSPCs, ”said Michael Ohlrogge. , an assistant professor of law at New York University studying PSPC.

Until the transaction is completed, TMTG would not have access to the cash raised by PSPC. And without further details from the companies, it’s unclear what Trump’s role will be and how much he will be paid.

The deal has an initial enterprise value, which measures total debt and assets, of $ 875 million, according to Wednesday’s announcement. Experts say the deal could take up to six months.

Digital World Acqusition is currently led by CEO Patrick Orlando, a Miami-based founder of the Benessere Investment Group. He owns 18% of the shares of Digital World, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Orlando has experience supporting at least three PSPCs in public. One company, Yunhong International, had planned to buy a distributor of “carbon neutral” fuel cells and batteries, but a press release last month said the deal was canceled without giving a reason.

Orlando declined to comment on Trump’s potential role in the new company to The Associated Press on Thursday, pointing to public statements, which provide no details.

The last time Trump ran a publicly traded company, it turned out badly for investors. His casino company, Trump Entertainment Resorts, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars over more than a dozen years and has filed for bankruptcy on several occasions, inflicting heavy losses on shareholders. Trump is doing better. He received $ 82 million in fees, salaries and bonuses during the same period, according to Fortune magazine.

