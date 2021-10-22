Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave today for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave on Saturday for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit, to be held in the Saudi capital.

The Prime Minister visiting the Kingdom to attend the Summit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other members of his cabinet.

At the MGI Summit, the Prime Minister will share his perspective on the challenges facing developing countries due to climate change.

It will also highlight Pakistan’s experience in launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The MGI summit, the first of its kind in the Middle East region, is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Recall that the Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives were launched by the Crown Prince in March 2021 with the aim of protecting nature and the planet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed these two initiatives and offered to share the experiences and lessons of Clean and Green Pakistan and 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Prime Ministers.

The Prime Minister will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular emphasis on advancing economic and trade relations; create more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce; and the well-being of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom, the statement said.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, he will also participate in an event on promoting investment in Pakistan and interact with major investors and businessmen from Saudi Arabia and the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

