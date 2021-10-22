UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson rules out another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 infections

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday insisted that the country’s rising daily Covid-19 infection figure, which topped 50,000 this week, is fully on plan and ruled out the need for another national lockdown.

His comments came as it emerged that experts from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which advises the government, said it was time to reintroduce stricter Covid measures, such as asking people to work from home.

They also say that making face covering mandatory in certain places will help reduce the spread of Covid as well as other winter viruses, like the flu.

“We are constantly reviewing all measures, we will do whatever we need to do to protect the public,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a vaccination center in west London on Friday.

“But the numbers we’re seeing right now are very much in line with what we expected from the fall and winter plan. What we want people to do is come forward and get theirs. jabs, ”he said.

“We also want young people, we want children at school to receive their vaccines with confidence and there will be reservation systems that will open from tomorrow in addition to the vaccination program in schools. The message is that the reminders are fantastic, the levels of protection are really very high, ”he added.

On whether a full national lockdown was necessary, he noted: “I have to tell you at this point that we see absolutely nothing to indicate that this is planned at all.”

The UK reached 52,009 Covid-19 infections and 115 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday.

“We always expected to see the numbers increase pretty much now – that’s what’s happening. And you also factor in the waning effectiveness of the first two jabs, so get your booster now,” said Johnson.

He confirmed that experts were investigating whether the time between a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and a third booster booster should be shortened from six months to five months.

The National Health Service (NHS) said Covid booster shots have now been delivered or booked to nearly nine out of 10 care homes as the NHS vaccination program accelerates ahead of winter.

NHS staff are working hard to vaccinate eligible groups ahead of winter, proving to them that just four weeks after launching the rollout of the reminders, we have already provided well over four million reminders to eligible people, said Dr Nikki Kanani, deputy head of the NHS vaccination program.

The booster is not just a good to have, it will provide important additional protection as the winter season approaches. So if you’ve been invited or a family or friend has been invited, please come forward, she said.

According to NHS England, nearly 84 million vaccines have been delivered and nine in 10 adults have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. And, more than 4 million people have received the important complementary booster injection, currently offered to those over 50 after a six-month gap from their second dose.

As winter approaches, we are in a race between the virus and the vaccine, so I urge anyone eligible to reserve their booster vaccine to come together now so that we can continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our NHS. It is clear that vaccines save lives and it is our responsibility to do all we can to reduce the risks to vulnerable people in nursing homes, ”said UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The NHS is also urging parents to reserve their children aged 12 to 15 for a single dose of vaccine after expanding the national reservation service to allow young people to attend vaccination centers.

