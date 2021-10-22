Donald Trump’s new media venture sees its course soar





Shares of Donald Trump’s conservative new media venture have skyrocketed this week, mostly fueled by online Reddit daytraders, but some well-known hedge funds have also proven to be early investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group merged with a shell company called Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) to go public. Last week’s transaction valued the Trumps Group at an initial amount of $ 875 million. By Friday, the company’s public valuation had climbed to $ 1.64 billion.

The stock, which started trading on Oct. 19 at just over $ 9.95 a share, closed at $ 94.20 on Friday, more than nine times its initial price. Including warrants – or securities that can be converted into shares – Trump’s shares have risen by more than $ 108.

Reddit day-traders have embraced the former president’s new social media venture, with many saying they bought the stock as part of their political backing. Trump Media has pledged to end censorship of mainstream news and create an on-demand streaming service with non-wakeup entertainment.

Trump also said his company would compete with big tech platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, where he was banned.

YOU’RE SITTING ON A GOLD MINE !!!!, wrote a poster on Reddits website devoted to the stock. I do not sell! Twitter banned the president and allowed the Taliban to have an account! It’s more than a stock! It’s about your digital freedoms! were just beginning !!!

Among the more traditional investors listed in the files were Saba Capital, led by well-known hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein. However, after learning of Trump’s affiliation in the merger deal, Saba Capital sold almost all of its shares on Thursday, according to the New York Times.

Other investors included Hudson Bay Capital, which is led by Sander Gerber, a major donor to conservative causes and a 1989 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Trump says he plans to start with a social network called Truth Social, but wants to grow into a conglomerate in competition with Disney and CNN.

But is it a good long-term investment?

It’s GameStop once again, said Brad Adgate, former Cambridge, Mass.-Based Comcast executive and media consultant, referring to the popular memes stock that went up and down earlier this year.

Trump’s new company went public by merging with what’s known as a blank check company – or a special purpose acquiring company – and within days its value multiplied.

These companies increased in number earlier this year, often as part of an enrichment program, but have been lagging behind lately, suggesting investors will want to see real returns.

The stock could stay up in the air like GameStop did – going from $ 10 per share in 2020 to over $ 340 per share and now to $ 170.

But at the end of the day, the share price should depend on the company’s earnings, Adgate said.

If it’s a subscription media company, then we’ll see. He has notoriety and takes advantage of it. In addition, he needs money and takes advantage of the instant wealth that can be accumulated through an after-sales service. Plus, he has millions of dedicated followers who will do whatever he asks, Adgate said. But will he maintain this price?

Still, regulatory filings and a presentation from the company show that there were a lot of questions about the underlying business.

The Securities and Exchange Commission, Wall Street’s financial regulator, exchanged several letters with the company in August, asking for clarification on its unaudited financial data and negative cash balance. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $ 25,000 in cash and offering costs of $ 62,500.

We note that the second paragraph of the audit report refers to the working capital deficit as of June 30, 2021, according to the letter from the SEC. We also note that the financial statements and accompanying notes to the financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021 are not labeled as unaudited. However, the audit opinion does not cover the financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021. Please clarify and revise to provide an audit report consistent with the audited financial statements included in the file.

That didn’t deter one shareholder, who posted on Reddit: LOL outlets with their memes tags. Sorry boys, an uncensored social network with Trump is not a meme, it will be my retirement soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inquirer.com/business/technology/trump-media-venture-dwac-spac–20211022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos